NASA Shares Decade-old Pic Showing Venus Transiting Sun; Next Such Event In 2117

Earth's sister planet Venus, when observed from Earth, paraded through the face of the sun in 2012 during a phenomenon that will not occur at least for the next century. Thankfully, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) was able to capture the planet transiting the sun. Taking to Instagram, the agency has shared the glorious picture wherein Venus can be seen as a tiny black dot before the burning ball of fire.

What is the phenomenon of transit?

A transit is basically a planet seen to be crossing the face of the sun when observed from Earth. NASA says that the only solar transits observable from Earth are those of Mercury and Venus owing to their orbital alignment with respect to the sun and our planet. Interestingly, it is the same phenomenon that has helped astronomers discover over 5,000 exoplanets orbiting stars many light-years away.

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is a space telescope that is deployed to find exoplanets by detecting dips in starlight whenever a planet crosses the face of its star. A transit also allows scientists to study a planet's atmospheric composition and orbit.

Next Venus transit on 2117

According to NASA, Venus' next solar transit, which occurred in 2012, will next be observed in 2117. The planet is known to cross the sun's surface in pairs about 100 years apart and the last pair of the transit happened in 2004 and 2012. "The solar transit in 2012 lasted nearly 7 hours and was visible worldwide, with observers on all seven continents able to view the event", the agency said.

While NASA's followers are busy marvelling at the picture, the agency is currently engaged in driving its latest mission to success. Earlier today, NASA's CAPSTONE mission lifted off from New Zealand in Rocket Lab's two-stage Electron rocket. Meant to test a unique orbit around the Moon, the mission is being called a pioneering one as it has marked the beginning of the Artemis Program, which would ensure humanity's return to the Moon. Tap here to read all about it.