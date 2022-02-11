NASA Shares First Image Captured By James Webb Space Telescope; Don't Miss

In a major step towards unravelling the universe, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first image of the star HD 84406. NASA, while sharing the historic picture, explained that the image was taken using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument which is helping complete the first phase of the months-long process of aligning the observatory’s primary mirror. Taking to Twitter, the agency shared a blog wherein it explained how Webb opened its 'eyes' and what awaits the telescope with a bonus picture of a primary mirror selfie.

Bonus image! When it’s time to focus, sometimes you need to take a good look at yourself.



This “selfie” taken by Webb of its primary mirror was not captured by an externally mounted engineering camera, but with a special lens within its NIRCam instrument. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/XtzCdktrCA — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022

Decoding the first-of-its-kind photograph

(Image: NASA)

What you see above is a mosaic image of 18 randomly organized dots of starlight, which have been stitched together, after they were gathered by 18 individual hexagonal mirrors of the telescope. NASA says that it was one of the Webb mission team's challenges to confirm if the NIRCam was ready to collect light from celestial objects. The agency explained that the light, emerging from the star HD 84406, was reflected at Webb’s secondary mirror and into NIRCam’s detectors. Check out the animation below to understand the alignment process.

⚫️ In the coming weeks, our team will align & focus each of these 18 dots, then stack the dots on top of each other to form a single point — one unified image from all of Webb’s 18 mirror segments. What’s ahead: https://t.co/asidf7mdKB pic.twitter.com/pPZQG13IkO — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022

Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam instrument said as per NASA's blog, "The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of taking images and aligning the telescope are proceeding. We were so happy to see that light makes its way into NIRCam".

The imaging process has begun on February 2 and Webb produced 54 gigabytes of raw data as it generated 1,560 images using NIRCam’s 10 detectors, by pointing at 156 different positions around the predicted location of the star. What you see above is just a portion of a huge image that is composed of over 2 billion pixels. The agency said that the star, which is located in the constellation Ursa Major, was chosen because it is easily identifiable and not crowded by other stars of similar brightness.

The journey ahead

Over the next 3 months, we will be aligning each mirror segment individually so that all 18 reflections of this star are precisely overlayed until the telescope only sees a single, focused star. #ICYMI, check out this video ⤵️ https://t.co/Uaycbze2sO — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 11, 2022

It is worth noting that the Webb mission team is using the star just as a reference point to align its mirrors before the telescope gets completely ready for making observations. Currently, in its commissioning phase, the telescope would undergo three more months of the alignment process. "Moving forward, Webb’s images will only become clearer, more detail-laden, and more intricate as its other three instruments arrive at their intended cryogenic operating temperatures and begin capturing data. The first scientific images are expected to be delivered to the world in the summer", NASA said in its blog.

