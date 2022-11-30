Last Updated:

NASA Shares Night Time Satellite Imagery Of Intense Lava From Hawaii's Mauna Loa Eruption

NASA has shared pictures captured by several weather satellites that were able to document the heat and glow being emitted by the Mauna Loa volcano.

NASA

Image: Twitter/@NASAEarth


The world's largest active volcano Mauna Loa has erupted for the first time in 38 years in Hawaii and its effects are visible to far fetched fetched areas around the island nation. The eruption has been so strong that it has coloured the Hawaiian skies orange and the is even visible to satellites hovering hundreds of kilometres above. NASA has shared pictures captured by several weather satellites that were able to document the spewing lava's glow and heat. 

Citing the US Geological Survey data, NASA revealed that the volcano showed first signs of unrest in early October this year. This unrest was being caused by small earthquakes, which increased manifolds, beneath the volcano's caldera formed by the underground movement of magma.

The image above was acquired around 12:55 pm IST on November 28 and was captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite. The image also features a comparison of the island before it erupted and highlights the glow and amount of heat being released. "It also looks like the lava emitted by the eruption was so bright that the sensor was saturated, producing a ‘post-saturation recovery streak’ along the VIIRS scan to the southeast,” said Simon Carn, a volcanologist at Michigan Tech, in an official statement. “These streaks are only seen over very intense sources of visible radiation.”

Observations have revealed that the lava fountains emerging from the volcano rose as high as 100–200 feet (30–60 meters) as the fissures around the volcano's surface widened. Data from the Sentinel-5P satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA) also revealed that Mauna Loa is emitting sulfur dioxide (SO2), a pungent gas that reacts with oxygen and water to form a gray volcanic haze called vog.

Meanwhile, large crowds of tourists are also flocking to the place to see the phenonmenon, while the local police is trying to drive them away to safe locations. 

