NASA Shares Satellite Image Of The World's Largest Iceberg A-76A Drifting To Its Doom

NASA has shared an image of Antarctica iceberg A-76A, which is the biggest remaining piece of what was once the largest iceberg and is now predicted to be diminishing. According to the US National Ice Center, The Antarctic iceberg is 135 kilometers long and 26 kilometers wide which was last measured in June 2021, this is an area equal to about twice the size of London.

Meet Antarctic iceberg A-76A — the biggest remaining piece of what was once the largest floating iceberg. 👋 🧊



In October 2022, @NASA’s Terra satellite spotted the berg drifting into the turbulent Drake Passage between Antarctica and South America. https://t.co/RTQieF8HxP pic.twitter.com/JIPyrdYWBj — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) November 4, 2022

As per the Live Science report, it is the biggest piece of Rhode Island, size A-76, the previous largest iceberg in the world which further broke off from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica in May 2021. The Iceberg later split into three more pieces, 76A, 76B, and 76C of which 76 A is the largest among those broken pieces. NASA Earth mentioned in the tweet that Antarctic iceberg 76A is slowly drifting along Antarctica for more than a year and the melting has accelerated now which will eventually result in diminishing.

The largest Iceberg moving towards doom

On October 31, A-76A was photographed by NASA's Terra satellite in its natural color image where it is seen floating in the mouth of the Drake Passage which is a narrow strait connecting the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, between Cape Horn in South Africa and the South Shetland Islands to the north of the Antarctica Peninsula. At the southern end of the route, the Antarctic iceberg is visible in the picture between the South Orkney Islands and Elephant Island which are not visible because of the clouds. However, the path of the 76A berg suggests that it may soon move north into the canal.

The image uploaded on Twitter by NASA's Earth Observatory said, "Icebergs are not sea ice; they are the floating fragments of glaciers or ice shelves, whereas sea ice is frozen seawater that floats on the ocean surface." Further NASA Earth added that "It remains to be seen where A-76A will drift next. It is already more than 500 kilometers north of its position in July 2022, when the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite showed the berg passing the Antarctic Peninsula."