NASA Shares Stargazing Tips As Venus, Saturn, Mars & Moon Gets Closest On Mar 28

The world is heading into April with an awesome celestial phenomenon commencing March 28, and NASA has advised space enthusiasts to brace themselves for the same. According to the agency, Saturn will be joining Venus and Mars in the early morning sky and the trio will be joined by a crescent moon in the southeast sky. What's more is that Saturn and Mars are headed toward a super-close meeting which can be spotted in early April, according to NASA.

Early risers: Watch for Venus, Saturn, Mars, and the Moon to appear near to each other in the southeast sky before dawn on March 28. See more at https://t.co/Jc15v5ydmO pic.twitter.com/bsGubzpd3Y — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) March 27, 2022

In a video released by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the agency named a number of constellations that can be spotted around these planets. In addition to this, the agency also shared a number of tips and tricks which you can apply to not miss any of the constellations. Check out the video below.

Behold for the cosmic conjunction

The planets Venus and Saturn will be in a straight line next to the crescent moon starting early March 28. Mars, on the other hand, can be spotted right in front of Saturn, which would be in the middle of Venus and the Moon. This position, however, would be different from the Southern Hemisphere as Mars, Saturn and Jupiter would be in one straight line, with Venus and the Moon on the opposite sides. According to EarthSky, Mars would be four degrees north of the Moon on March 28 before the Moon starts moving away from it. In addition to this, Venus would be seven degrees north of the Moon before parting along with Saturn which would be just four degrees north of the Moon. Venus too is part of the conjunction and would be just two degrees north of the planet Saturn.

NASA says that the conjunction involving Saturn, Venus and Mars began around March 18 or 19 after Saturn steadily moved toward Mars and Venus each day to form a trio.

Image: Twitter/@NASASolarSystem