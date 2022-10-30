NASA's Hubble Captures A Stunning Photo Of 'cosmic Keyhole' Made Of Newborn Star

The Hubble telescope has been peering through a cosmic keyhole that is made out of a newborn star, said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Appearing like a peculiar portrait, the picture showcases part of the NGC 1999, which is a reflection nebula located in the Orion constellation. According to NASA, this reflection nebula lies around 1,350 light-years from Earth and lies near the Orion Nebula, the closest region of massive star formation to Earth.

Observations through Hubble have revealed that the NGC 1999 is composed completely of debris left over from the formation of a newborn star. The bluish light around what resembled an inky keyhole of cosmic proportions is emerging from the newborn star named V380 Orionis which can be seen at the center with four spikes in different directions.

"This image was created from archival Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 observations that date from shortly after Servicing Mission 3A in 1999", NASA said in an official statement. "At the time, astronomers believed that the dark patch in NGC 1999 was something called a Bok globule – a dense, cold cloud of gas, molecules, and cosmic dust that blots out background light". However, follow-up observations using several telescopes including ESA’s Herschel Space Observatory revealed that the 'keyhole' is nothing but an empty space, the origin of which has been unexplained.

Last month, NASA shared the latest picture captured by Hubble which featured the spiral galaxy named NGC 1961 lying roughly 180 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Camelopardalis. This galaxy, NASA explained, is an intermediate spiral and active galactic nuclei (AGN) which are the type of galaxies that have a central region brighter than the rest of the galaxy combined.

“These galaxies likely have supermassive black holes at their cores churning out bright jets and winds that shape their evolution. NGC 1961 is a fairly common type of AGN that emits low-energy-charged particles”, NASA said in a statement.