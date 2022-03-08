NASA Shares Thrilling 'night View' Of Its Artemis 1 SLS Rocket Ahead Of Its Roll Out

The next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which would kickstart the first Artemis mission later this year, is being readied for its rollout later this month. While the SLS rocket is undergoing final checks before making its way to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, NASA has shared 'night views' of the launch vehicle currently inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Once done with the final preparations, the rocket will be rolled out to the launch pad on March 17 for wet dress rehearsal.

Night views of the @NASA_SLS rocket & @NASA_Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Soon the stack will roll out to Launch Pad 39B for wet dress rehearsal in preparation for the launch of #Artemis I. pic.twitter.com/97d2uaGGl0 — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) March 8, 2022

NASA had previously planned to bring out the rocket for its testing with the Orion spacecraft on February 15, however, it was postponed to mid-March as the agency needed more time. As for the wet dress rehearsals, NASA would put the SLS rocket, mounted with the Orion spacecraft, through a series of steps that would be conducted during the actual launch for Artemis I scheduled for late May this year. However, it is worth noting that the rehearsals would begin two weeks after the rocket reaches the launch pad, meaning the tests would be completed by March-end.

NASA aims to return to the Moon

The Artemis I mission will pave the way for NASA's return to the Moon in over five decades. While the first Artemis launch will be uncrewed, NASA has planned to launch humans around the Moon in Artemis II which is scheduled no earlier than 2024 if everything goes as per the plan. It is Artemis III when astronauts would land on the lunar surface again, no earlier than 2025, although the date could slip to 2026 owing to some issues highlighted by NASA's inspector general Paul Martin.

In a recent blog post released by NASA, the mission team revealed that instrumentation is being installed on the SLS’s twin solid rocket boosters with thousands of sensors to monitor the rocket and spacecraft. "Engineers will capture as much data as possible on the performance of all the systems that are part of the rocket, spacecraft, ground systems used for rollout, and on the pad for propellant loading and other activities", the blog read.

