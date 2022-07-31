NASA Slams China's Rocket Crash In Indian Ocean; Says 'significantly Risks Loss Of Life'

American Space Agency NASA chided China after the latter failed to share information on a rocket whose debris crashed into the Indian Ocean on Saturday. In a tweet, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that the Chinese failed to share information on the trajectory of the crashing rocket Long March 5B, thereby jeopardizing the security of people. He advised all “spacefaring nations” to follow “established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to all.”

The People’s Republic of China did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth.



All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow… — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 30, 2022

…reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property.



Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 30, 2022

As per the US Space Command, the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on Saturday. The Chinese Space Agency (CNSA) said that the rocket was used last Sunday to launch a space station that carried Wentian, which is the second of the three modules required to complete the Tiangong Space Station.

In the past week, analysts had opined that the rocket body would disintegrate as it entered the earth’s atmosphere. But, they warned that given its colossal size, the rocket’s chunks would survive and rain as debris over an area as long as 2,000 kms and nearly 70kms wide, as reported by The Guardian. It is pertinent to note that back in 2020, debris from another Chinese rocket fell over the Ivory coast. It damaged several buildings, however, no damage to life was reported.

In addition to NASA, Aerospace Corp. a federally funded non-profit research centre near Los Angeles, said that it was reckless to allow the rocket’s entire main core stage to re-enter the earth in an uncontrolled way. Notably, the structure weighed 22.5 tonnes in total. As of now, China has not meted out an official response to the incident, however, last week, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that officials were monitoring the debris.

"While this re-entry is not necessarily a violation of international space law, it does contradict these growing standards and norms by going well beyond the commonly used risk threshold for casualties (1:10,000) and could be considered irresponsible," Aerospace Corp. said in a press release.

Our latest prediction for #CZ5B rocket body reentry is:

🚀30 Jul 2022 17:08 UTC ± 1 hour

Reentry will be along one of the ground tracks shown here. Follow this page for updates: https://t.co/SxrMtcJnj0 pic.twitter.com/zmFX2OJG6N — The Aerospace Corporation (@AerospaceCorp) July 30, 2022

#FAQ Our space debris expert is back with answers about the giant rocket stage left behind after the July 24 #CZ5B Long March 5B Launch. https://t.co/INY8tc0LaG — The Aerospace Corporation (@AerospaceCorp) July 30, 2022

(Image: AP/NASA)