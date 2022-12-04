NASA Spacewalkers Resume Solar Power System Upgrade On International Space Station

On Saturday, December 3, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio floated outside the International Space Station and installed the third set of roll-out solar array blankets, part of an ongoing power system upgrade, and isolated damaged circuits in one of the lab's original arrays.

According to sources, the seven-hour, 5-minute excursion went off without a hitch, increasing the station's power by 20 kilowatts in one of the smoothest spacewalks in recent memory. Congratulating the astronauts, the Flight director Zeb Scoville said, "This is the kind of day that makes you want to clap your hands." Leading a mission control team in a round of applause, the flight director said, "Let there be light! Great job, come on in!"

Image: Frank Rubio, wearing an unmarked spacesuit, and Josh Cassada, wearing a suit with red stripes, prepare to install a new roll-out solar array blanket on the International Space Station.

NASA revealed that astronauts Cassada and Rubio, while floating in the Quest airlock compartment, switched their spacesuits to battery power at 7:16 AM EST, officially kicking off the 256th spacewalk devoted to station assembly and maintenance and the 11th so far this year. The goal was to install one of two ISS Roll-Out Solar Array blankets i.e. IROSAs that were carried to the space station aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship last month.

Image: Astronaut Josh Cassada, anchored to the end of the space station's robot arm, manually holds a 750-pound rolled-up solar array blanket while being moved to its installation location.

International Space Station

The station is equipped with four huge solar wings, two on each end of a truss stretching the length of a football field, NASA reported. The arrays rotate like paddle wheels as the lab flies through space to maximize power generation.

According to sources, each of the four wings is made up of two sets of solar cells extending in opposite directions from a central hub. The eight sets of blankets deliver electricity to eight main circuits, or power channels, during daylight to operate the lab's systems and to recharge batteries.

NASA installs more powerful IROSA blankets

In a $103 million upgrade, NASA installed the smaller but more powerful IROSA blankets to augment the output of the lab's eight older, original-equipment blankets. The first two IROSA blankets were installed on the left-side outboard arrays, the oldest set on the station during spacewalks in 2021. Astronauts Cassada and Rubio installed one of the two new IROSAs on a right-side inboard wing to augment power channel 3A.

Sources said that the second new IROSA will be attached to an inboard left-side array during a December 19 spacewalk to boost power channel 4A. A final set of IROSAs is scheduled for delivery to the station next year. According to reports, the IROSAs were tightly rolled up and folded in the middle for launch. After mounting the assembly on previously installed brackets, Cassada and Rubio unfolded the 3A IROSA, locked it open, and released restraints that allowed the blankets to unfurl to their 60-foot length.

Soon after, flight controllers reported the new arrays generating electricity as expected. With the installation work complete, Astaunaut Frank Rubio made his way to the right-side outboard solar wing. He disconnected one of four power cables, isolating the damaged circuits and allowing flight controllers to restore 75 percent of the lost power. With their work complete, both the Astronauts made their way back to the Quest airlock to call it a day.

Image: The new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array blanket unrolls on its own after installation.