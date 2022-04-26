Last Updated:

NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 Mission To Liftoff For ISS On April 27; Here’s How To Watch Live

NASA will launch the Crew-4 astronauts on April 27 in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket which would liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:22 pm (IST).

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: Twitter/@astro_kjell


Astronauts of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 mission are ready for their next flight which is scheduled for April 27. A group of four astronauts will leave for the International Space Station (ISS) in a Dragon capsule named 'Freedom' atop a Falcon 9 rocket which would liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center. According to NASA, the launch is targeted at 1:22 pm (IST) and the astronauts will arrive at the station at 5:45 am (IST) on April 28.

How to watch the launch live?

NASA will provide the coverage of the liftoff live from the Kennedy Space Center on NASA Television, the NASA app and its official websites. The broadcasting will include prelaunch activities, launch, and docking and all of them can be watched on the agency’s official YouTube channel as well. Additionally, SpaceX will also air the liftoff live on its YouTube channel and official Twitter handle.

READ | NASA to roll back its SLS rocket for repairs ahead of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission

SpaceX ready for fourth crew rotation flight

The upcoming mission will be SpaceX’s fourth mission wherein it will provide a launch vehicle for astronauts to reach the space station. To date, Elon Musk’s firm has conducted three crewed launches for NASA after the Demonstration-2 or Demo-2 mission in 2020. It was success of the Demo-2 which won SpaceX NASA’s confidence and approval of full-fledged human spaceflight missions. 

READ | SpaceX's Dragon capsule for Crew-4 mission gets named Freedom; to launch on April 19

As for Crew-4, three NASA astronauts- Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Christoforetti will visit the ISS to carry forward the science experiments. Lindgren will be leading this mission as the commander whereas Watkins and Christoforetti have been selected as mission specialists. Hines, on the other hand, will serve as the mission pilot. All of these astronauts have completed their quarantine period which is necessary for astronauts before every trip to the ISS.

READ | NASA-SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts sent into quarantine before flight to ISS on April 21

These four will replace NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barron and ESA's Matthias Maurer who are aboard the ISS since November 2021 as Crew-3. All four of these astronauts will return in the same Dragon capsule they left, just a few days after the Crew-4 arrives. 

READ | SpaceX rolls out Falcon 9 and Dragon capsule to launch pad for NASA's Crew-4 mission
Tags: NASA, SpaceX, Crew-4
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND