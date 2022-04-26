NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 Mission To Liftoff For ISS On April 27; Here’s How To Watch Live

Astronauts of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 mission are ready for their next flight which is scheduled for April 27. A group of four astronauts will leave for the International Space Station (ISS) in a Dragon capsule named 'Freedom' atop a Falcon 9 rocket which would liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center. According to NASA, the launch is targeted at 1:22 pm (IST) and the astronauts will arrive at the station at 5:45 am (IST) on April 28.

How to watch the launch live?

FREEDOM!! Crew-4 will fly to the International Space Station in a new Dragon capsule named “Freedom.” The name celebrates a fundamental human right, and the industry and innovation that emanate from the unencumbered human spirit. 1/ pic.twitter.com/uMVzeS0rp1 — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) March 23, 2022

NASA will provide the coverage of the liftoff live from the Kennedy Space Center on NASA Television, the NASA app and its official websites. The broadcasting will include prelaunch activities, launch, and docking and all of them can be watched on the agency’s official YouTube channel as well. Additionally, SpaceX will also air the liftoff live on its YouTube channel and official Twitter handle.

SpaceX ready for fourth crew rotation flight

The upcoming mission will be SpaceX’s fourth mission wherein it will provide a launch vehicle for astronauts to reach the space station. To date, Elon Musk’s firm has conducted three crewed launches for NASA after the Demonstration-2 or Demo-2 mission in 2020. It was success of the Demo-2 which won SpaceX NASA’s confidence and approval of full-fledged human spaceflight missions.

As for Crew-4, three NASA astronauts- Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Christoforetti will visit the ISS to carry forward the science experiments. Lindgren will be leading this mission as the commander whereas Watkins and Christoforetti have been selected as mission specialists. Hines, on the other hand, will serve as the mission pilot. All of these astronauts have completed their quarantine period which is necessary for astronauts before every trip to the ISS.

These four will replace NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Mashburn, Kayla Barron and ESA's Matthias Maurer who are aboard the ISS since November 2021 as Crew-3. All four of these astronauts will return in the same Dragon capsule they left, just a few days after the Crew-4 arrives.