Last Updated:

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-4 Astronauts Sent Into Quarantine Before Flight To ISS On April 21

NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins along with ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti will launch to the ISS on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on April 21.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA


Astronauts preparing for their visit to the International Space Station (ISS) have been sent into quarantine prior to their scheduled launch on April 21. Composed of four members- the Crew-4 mission team includes NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins along with one European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. All of these astronauts have been isolated under the process of flight crew health stabilization. NASA says that it is a routine part of final preparations for all missions to the space station.

Why were Astronauts sent to quarantine?

According to the agency, the official quarantine period began on April 7 and will continue for two weeks before the targeted launch date. Quarantining before a mission is important because it ensures that astronauts remain in good health. This measure is also taken to protect the astronauts already aboard the ISS. 

READ | NASA to test SpinLaunch's new suborbital accelerator to fling spacecraft into orbit

NASA provides the crew members with two options, the first being isolating themselves at home if they are able to maintain quarantine conditions there. However, if a member is unable to do so because of their job or other commitments, they also have an option of quarantining at the Astronaut Quarantine Facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before heading for launch at the Kennedy Space Center.

READ | Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will reveal universe's future; NASA elaborates how

NASA says that it is ensuring additional safeguards since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It involves screening anyone and everyone for temperature and symptoms who visit the launch site or interact with the mission crew during the quarantine period. As for the Crew-4 team, each of the members will be tested twice for the virus as a precaution along with those who make direct contact with the crew. 

READ | SpaceX's Dragon capsule for Crew-4 mission gets named Freedom; to launch on April 19

NASA-SpaceX Crew-4 mission

The Crew-4 will be the fourth rotation flight to the space station which will be launched using a Falcon 9 rocket and the ‘Freedom’ Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Lindgren has been chosen as the mission commander whereas Watkins and Cristoforetti will serve as mission specialists. Hines, on the other hand, will serve as the pilot for the Crew-4 mission. While the targeted date is April 21, NASA officials have also saved April 23 as a backup.

READ | SpaceX's Crew-4 mission to ISS deferred to April 20 owing to busy schedule, informs NASA

Image: NASA

Tags: NASA, ISS, Crew-4
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND