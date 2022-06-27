NASA Stands Down From Launch Of CAPSTONE Moon Mission For Final System Checks

NASA has announced that it is standing down from its CAPSTONE mission to the Moon which was targeted for launch at 3:20 pm IST on June 27. The mission was to test a unique lunar orbit using a CubeSat to ultimately pave way for the landing of astronauts on the Moon later this year. In an update, NASA said that the delay is to allow Rocket Lab, the launch provider, to perform final system checks and added that it is “evaluating weather and other factors to determine the date of the next launch attempt” with Advanced Space, the company which developed and will operate the CAPSTONE CubeSat.

While the next opportunity to launch is on June 28, the mission teams are eyeing other launch windows available every day through July 27. The CubeSat’s trajectory suggests that it is expected to enter the lunar orbit on November 13 if it is launched anywhere between the said dates. Notably, this is not the first delay CAPSTONE has suffered.

Initially, the mission was scheduled for launch on June 6, which was extended to June 13 and eventually June 27. The latest announcement marks the third postponement of the mission which will be launched from Rocket Lab’s launch site in New Zealand's Mahia.

Rocket Lab prepares for its first-ever Moon mission

The CAPSTONE mission, which stands for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, will mark Rocket Lab’s first Moon mission. The company is lending its Electron rocket to NASA to launch the CubeSat which weighs around 25 kg (50 pounds) and will test the "Near rectilinear halo orbit" or NRHO.

This orbit is considered a gravitationally “sweet spot” since the gravitational influences from the Earth and the Moon provide for a stable orbit. NASA aims to test the NHRO's feasibility because it is the same orbit where the Lunar Gateway will be installed. The Gateway, which is an essential component of NASA's Artemis Program, is an outpost that will provide vital support for a long-term human return to the lunar surface.

Under this mission, the CAPSTONE CubeSat will travel where no spacecraft has gone around the Moon to date as its mission profile includes drifting 76,000 kilometres from the lunar surface and coming as close as 3,400 kilometres over the lunar north pole in a week.