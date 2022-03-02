NASA Successfully Launches 'life-saving' GOES-T Satellite For Weather Monitoring; WATCH

NASA successfully launched the brand new Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) which has been designed to make accurate and life-saving weather predictions. The satellite lifted off at 3:08 am (IST) on an Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. "Liftoff of @NOAA's GOES-T satellite. A weather monitor and environmental observer, this spacecraft will help provide accurate, timely forecasts, and add to the data record of our changing climate", NASA wrote on Twitter sharing a clip of the liftoff. Check out the rocket lifting off from its launch pad.

Following the launch, NASA's Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said in a statement, "We at NASA are proud to support our joint agency partner, NOAA, and their mission to provide critical data and imagery to forecasters and researchers tracking hazardous weather".

More about the new weather satellite

The GOES-T satellite has been developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and will be called GOES-18 once it reaches orbit. It is the third satellite in the GOES-R series after GOES-16 and GOES-17, which were launched in 2016 and 2018. NOAA says that the first two satellites in the Western Hemisphere "changed the world of environmental monitoring and hazard detection" and are providing "an unprecedented leap" in weather observation.

Installed at an orbit of 35,785 kilometres, the satellite would provide advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, space weather monitoring and real-time mapping of lightning activity. It would also allow meteorologists predict fog, flash floods, hurricanes, thunderstorms and tornadoes along with forest fires, volcanic eruptions and dust storms hovering in space. Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate said in a statement, "These observations are a key part of our research towards improving understanding and models of climate, weather, and space weather – models that, in turn, support NOAA’s crucial work as they lead the weather and space weather forecasts for the nation." Saying that the satellites do more than just weather monitoring, the NOAA added, "They also detect and relay distress signals from emergency beacons to the appropriate search and rescue authorities".

Image: Twitter/@NASA