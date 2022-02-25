NASA Targets Artemis I Mission To Moon For Late May; Completes SLS Rocket Testing

The Artemis I mission is likely to be launched in late May although the date might get pushed to June 2022, NASA informed in a press briefing on Friday. Under the Artemis programme, NASA is aiming to make humans return to the Moon and also launch the first woman who would walk on the lunar surface. Saying that April is not a possibility for launch, Tom Whitmeyer, NASA's deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development averred that NASA is targeting that tail end of May. "We're very proud to be part of an integrated Artemis program that will have the first person of colour and the first woman on the lunar surface," Whitmeyer added as per CNET.com.

SLS rocket's testing complete

Meanwhile, the agency said that as an upside, it has completed the crucial testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Moreover, the mission officials have even set a date for the roll-out of the SLS rocket, mounted with the Orion spacecraft on the launch pad, for the 'wet dress rehearsals'.

Mike Bolger from NASA's Kennedy Space Center said that the mission team is targeting March 18 for the roll-out. During the rehearsals, the rocket will be filled with fuel and will stand tall with a total weight of over 17 million pounds. Bolger said that NASA would have clarity on the launch date after the rehearsals are finished as they are a complicated process. The rollout was previously scheduled for mid-February, however, which got delayed as NASA said it needed more time for the final checks.

More on Artemis I mission

Targeted for launch later this year, the Artemis I mission will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida with an aim to lay the base for future human spaceflights to the Moon. It is worth noting that the Artemis I will be uncrewed and will be a four to six-week-long mission wherein scientists would gather data while the Orion spacecraft hovers around the Moon. Tap here to read about the exciting payload Orion spacecraft will carry to the Moon.

