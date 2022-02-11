NASA Telescope Detects High-energy Light From Jupiter; Could Help Solve THIS Mystery

In a historic first, NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) space observatory has detected the highest-energy light ever emerging from Jupiter. According to NASA, the light detected by the telescope is X-ray radiation and is also the highest-energy light ever detected from a solar system planet other than Earth. The agency says that the new findings would answer why Ulysses, a joint mission between NASA and ESA, was unable to detect the X-rays when it flew past Jupiter in 1992.

However, it is worth noting that it is not the first instance of X-ray detection from Jupiter. NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, as well as the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton observatory, had previously made detections although they were low in energy.

(NuSTAR detected high-energy X-rays from the auroras near Jupiter’s north and south poles. NuSTAR cannot locate the source of the light with high precision, but can only find that the light is coming from somewhere in the purple-colored regions. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Light detection solves decades-old mystery

Explaining how NuSTAR made the breakthrough, Kaya Mori, an astrophysicist at Columbia University and lead author of the new study said as per NASA's statement:

"Jupiter has an enormous magnetic field, and it’s spinning very quickly. Those two characteristics mean that the planet’s magnetosphere acts like a giant particle accelerator, and that’s what makes these higher-energy emissions possible."

Mori said that this is why the telescope was able to make the observation despite the fact that it is challenging for planets to generate X-rays in the range that NuSTAR detects. It is worth noting that the X-rays emerged from Jupiter's auroras, which are formed in the planet's north and south pole when volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon, Io, show it with ions. NASA explains that these particles are accelerated by Jupiter's magnetic field. They are then funnelled toward the planet’s poles, where they collide with its atmosphere and release energy in the form of light.

With this development, NASA says that scientists might have solved the mystery of the Ulysses mission not being able to detect any high-energy X-rays. Scientists now believe that the NASA-ESA probe was unable to confirm any detection as the X-rays emerging from Jupiter's poles were too faint for Ulysses. However, William Dunn, co-author of the study and University College London professor said that this has now completely solved the problem as they look to answer new questions. "We know that rotating magnetic fields can accelerate particles, but we don’t fully understand how they reach such high speeds at Jupiter. What fundamental processes naturally produce such energetic particles?”, Dunn added.

(Image: NASA)