NASA Telescope Finds New Earth-like Planet 100 Light-years Away, Ticks Habitability Box

Astronomers have discovered a new planet outside our solar system which resides in the habitable zone around its star. Named TOI 700 e, the exoplanet was pinpointed using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and orbits a star located around 100 light-years away in the southern constellation 'Dorado'.

It has emerged as the perfect candidate for a habitable planet because it is 95% Earth’s size and likely rocky and chances are, that water might exist in liquid form there.

A second Earth-sized planet is found lurking in a nearby star’s habitable zone. It joins three other planets in a red dwarf system 100 light-years away in the Southern constellation Dorado. https://t.co/82uDGPvgUt pic.twitter.com/oFRy2MQhNo — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) January 10, 2023

What do we know about this planet?

Apart from its potential habitability, scientists know that this new exoplanet orbits its star with other worlds and a year there lasts just 37 days.

"This is one of only a few systems with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that we know of,” Emily Gilbert, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who led the work said in an official statement. “That makes the TOI 700 system an exciting prospect for additional follow-up. Planet e is about 10% smaller than planet d, so the system also shows how additional TESS observations help us find smaller and smaller worlds.”

Three planets were known to orbit a red star. A fourth, which was also identified by the TESS space telescope, took longer to find, giving hope of more unverified planets in the spacecraft’s observations! pic.twitter.com/xYrAUSxpm0 — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) January 10, 2023

This planet is part of the TOI 700 planetary system where planets TOI 700 b, c, and d have previously been discovered. Out of these, the planet TOI 700 b is the innermost. It is about 90% Earth’s size and orbits the star every 10 days. TOI 700 c, on the other hand, is over 2.5 times bigger than Earth and completes one orbit every 16 days. Interestingly, these planets are tidally locked to their stars meaning one of their sides is always facing the heat, just like the Moon's near side always faces Earth. The newly found Earth-like world, which resides between planets c and d, is also suspected to be tidally locked.

"If the star was a little closer or the planet a little bigger, we might have been able to spot TOI 700 e in the first year of TESS data. But the signal was so faint that we needed the additional year of transit observations to identify it", Ben Hord, a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland, said in a statement. Meanwhile, Gilbert and the team are continuing studies of this system with space- and ground-based observatories to know more about the planets in it with an aim to learn more about the history of our own solar system.