NASA To Celebrate Perseverance Rover's Mars 'landiversary' On Feb 18; Here's How To Join

"Time flies when you’re exploring another planet!", says the Perseverance rover which will be celebrating its Mars landing anniversary on February 18. NASA had launched the rover to the Red Planet on 30 July 2020, in a bid to find signs of ancient life on Earth's neighbour.

Fast forward a year, the rover has collected several samples from Mars, which would soon be sent to our planet for a detailed examination. Meanwhile, Perseverance is ready to celebrate its 'landiversary' which you can join through a Youtube link shared by NASA. The event will begin at 2:30 am (IST) and will be streamed live on NASA's official website as well as the link given below.

"I’ve been on Mars for an Earth year, and I’m learning so much about this planet. Watch the live event on my landing anniversary and ask members of my team questions about our mission", the Perseverance rover's mission team tweeted.

According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the event will see the Perseverance mission team share their stories about the one-year anniversary of the landing as well as a Q&A session. In another tweet, the rover revealed that the mission team has planned several more drives and rock sample collection before they are sent back to the Earth.

Perseverance's stay on Mars so far

As of February 17, the Perseverance rover has spent 354 sols or Martian days since it landed last year. The rover had touched down the Jezero crater of Mars, a location that was chosen for its watery past.

Scientists believe that the crater once housed a lake billions of years ago and is an ideal location to look for signs of life. Recently, NASA struck a deal with Lockheed Martin to bring the Martian samples collected by the rover no earlier than the 2030s. Under the $194 million contract, the company would develop a small, lightweight rocket to launch the samples from the Martian surface to a spacecraft in the Martian orbit.

(Image: @NASAPersevere/Twitter)