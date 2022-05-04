NASA To Finally Ground SOFIA Telescope; The One Which Discovered Water On Moon In 2020

After eight years of continuous operation, the SOFIA telescope is set to be grounded later this year. Jointly operated by NASA and its partners at the German Space Agency (DLR acronym in German), the telescope is a flying observatory and will be shut down by late September of this year. The telescope is currently on a three-year mission extension as it had completed its five-year prime mission in 2019. Notably, this is the same telescope that confirmed the presence of water on the moon's sunlit surface in 2020.

The SOFIA telescope

Short for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, SOFIA is actually a Boeing 747SP airplane modified to carry a reflecting telescope. Equipped with a 2.7 metre telescope having a 2.5 metre aperture, the aircraft conducts observations at an altitude between 37,000 and 45,000 feet, which is above 99% of the water vapor in the Earth's atmosphere. The advantage of placing the aircraft at such heights is to surpass the infrared blocking atmosphere of our planet and thus allow clear observations of the universe.

NASA says that it is this quality of the telescope, which allows scientists to make observations from any part of the world, even in areas where there are no telescopes, such as the oceans.

Why is SOFIA being grounded?

The decision to ground the telescope was made after its evaluation by the National Academies’ Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020. Following the evaluation, the report concluded that SOFIA's operating costs are exceeding its level of productivity. Moreover, the telescope's capabilities are not overlapping the scientific priorities identified by the Decadal Survey for the next ten years.

Following this recommendation, NASA and DLR decided not to continue SOFIA's operations after its mission extension expires on September 20, 2022. The telescope's development began in 1996 and went to conclude in 2010. Four years later, the telescope achieved its full operational capability in 2014 and has scanned the moon, planets, stars, star-forming regions and even nearby galaxies in the last eight years.

Its most recent and significant achievement was discovering water in the moon's Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.