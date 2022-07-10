NASA To Launch Brand New EMIT Mission Aboard SpaceX Dragon's Flight To ISS On July 15

NASA announced that its Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) will be launched on July 15 during SpaceX’s resupply mission for its deployment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will liftoff at 8:44 p.m. EDT on July 14 (6:14 am IST July 15) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop the Falcon 9 rocket to deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the astronauts. The Dragon capsule will be carrying over 2,500 kg of cargo including the EMIT a new climate research investigation.

A new mission to monitor climate change is set for launch to the Space Station aboard SpaceX's Dragon resupply spacecraft.



How to learn more about our Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, and watch the July 14 liftoff from NASA Kennedy:

What is the EMIT mission?

The EMIT is a small satellite-like instrument that is equipped with a spectrograph that will collect light in different spectrums and study them to identify the composition of mineral dust from Earth’s arid regions. This instrument, which will be fitted on the outside of the ISS, would also analyse dust carried through the atmosphere from deserts to see what effects it has on the planet.

Our NASA Earth EMIT mission will help us better understand how mineral dust clouds affect our climate. Currently, we don't have a firm answer on whether they're heating or cooling our planet.



"5 Things to Know" before launch:

NASA says that this one-of-a-kind mission would also help scientists determine if the dust particles have a role in heating or cooling our planet. Moreover, one of the mission's purposes is to determine how the atmospheric dust affects ocean and rainforest fertilisation, cloud formation, atmospheric chemistry, snow melt and even transportation hazards.

Other missions being sent to the space station

Apart from EMIT, other experiments hitching a ride to the space station are the study of aging of immune cells and methods to reverse it during postflight recovery. In addition to this, a CubeSat is also being sent to the ISS to monitor cloud tops and surface temperatures of oceans to understand Earth's climate and weather systems. Interestingly, the experiments also include a student experiment to test alternatives to concrete for habitat construction on the Moon and Mars.

After its launch on July 15, the Dragon spacecraft will dock at the station's Harmony module a day later with the docking being scheduled at 8:50 pm IST. All the events from Falcon 9's launch to Dragon's ISS docking will be aired live on the NASA app, and the agency’s website and YouTube channel.