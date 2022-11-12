NASA To Press Forward With Nov 16 Launch Attempt For Artemis 1 After Storm Nicole

NASA has announced that the uncrewed Artemis 1 Moon mission is on track for the November 16 attempt. The decision was announced during a press briefing after mission teams assessed the damage caused to the integrated Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) at the launch pad due to tropical storm Nicole. The storm made landfall in Florida about 112 km from the rocket and still brought heavy rains and winds having speeds up to 131 km per hour to Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center.

I'm impressed by our #Artemis I team's dedication - their care for @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion is keeping us on track. Designing for this environment is challenging, and our design stood up to the test of the storm. We are pressing toward launch on Nov 16: https://t.co/GGHeKcp0yQ pic.twitter.com/fPEAR8jhcm — Jim Free (@JimFree) November 11, 2022

As per schedule, the launch will be conducted on November 16 during a two-hour launch window that opens at 11:34 am IST. This was confirmed after the teams inspected SLS, Orion, mobile launcher, and other pad-related assets. The teams also found that the strong winds did not have any adverse effects on the rocket's structural strength as the peak winds remained below 75 per cent of SLS design limits.

As for the minor damages, they are related to 'loose caulk or weather coverings' used to protect the rocket from the storm. The storm also dislocated an umbilical used to provide purge air, or proper environmental conditions to the Orion spacecraft. "Engineers have also removed the hard cover over the launch abort system window installed before the storm and will inspect the window to confirm it is in good condition for launch," NASA said in a statement.

Currently, the mission teams are powering up rocket and spacecraft elements to confirm all systems are healthy, a procedure that will continue till Saturday, said NASA. The next day, the standard final software and hardware-related pre-launch tests will be conducted followed by reviewing the preparations for the launch. If the November 16 attempt is successful, the mission would end on December 11. If not, there is a backup opportunity for November 19, the timings of which are yet to be confirmed.

Artemis 1 mission

A follow-up of the Apollo program, Artemis 1 will kickstart the Artemis Program to send astronauts back to the Moon. During this program, NASA would also send the first woman and person of colour to the Moon and eventually establish a sustainable base on the lunar surface. As NASA administrator Bill Nelson has said, the lessons learned during this program will be applied to prepare for long-term missions to Mars.