NASA To Receive Over $24 Billion In Funding For 2022; $1.195 Billion For Moon Missions

The US Congress has set aside $24 billion for NASA for the fiscal year 2022 through an omnibus spending bill which was presented on March 9. Yet to be passed, the bill would grant NASA more than it received for the previous fiscal year although, less than what the agency had requested. The funding accounts for $24.041 billion to be precise and NASA’s space technology directorate has received the largest chunk.

NASA to receive $760 million less than 2021

According to a report by SpaceNews, the fund allocated to NASA is $760 million less than the Joe Biden-led administration’s request as the agency had received a funding of $23.271 billion in the fiscal year 2021. Out of the total budget, the bill provides $1.1 billion for space technology, which is the same amount as last year. This amount is still less for NASA as it had requested for $1.425 billion. In addition to this, $110 million of the budget is dedicated to nuclear thermal propulsion development and the bill grants overall funding of $7.614 billion for various science programs. These programs include several robotic missions that include exploration of the Solar System, the James Webb Space Telescope, and new Earth Observation missions.

Although the funding allocated to NASA in this aspect is lower, it still is the highest amount of capital the agency has ever spent on studying Earth Science, Ars Technica reported. What must be noted is that the budget for Human Landing System (HLS) programme, wherein humans would be sent to the Moon, remains stagnant at $1.195 billion. In addition to this, the US Congress has also accepted NASA's request for $101 million which it had requested for "Commercial LEO Development," for building private space stations. Once the bill is passed, which would likely happen next week, NASA would be required to submit a report within 30 days explaining its plans to maintain safety, competition and redundancy under the HLS programme.

