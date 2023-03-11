NASA To Study Health Effects Of Delhi Air Pollution With Italian Space Agency

As air pollution continues to endanger the quality of human life, NASA and the Italian space agency have collaborated for a one-of-a-kind mission that would study air pollutants and the effects they have on humans. The space agencies are preparing to launch the Multi-Angle Imager for Aerosols (MAIA), which would orbit 740 kilometres above Earth and zero in on 11 major cities, including Los Angeles, New Delhi, Rome, Atlanta, Tel Aviv, Boston, Addis Ababa, Beijing, Johannesburg, Barcelona and Taipei.

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi is the only Indian city to be among the mission's primary target areas, given the fact that the Indian capital bustles with a large population that yields big quantities of pollution. As of Saturday, March 11, the air quality recorded in Delhi is 231, which falls under the "poor" category in the National Air Quality Index.

On mobile phones, this number comes with a health advisory, stating that it "may cause respiratory illness with prolonged exposure. Effect may be more pronounced in people with lung and heart diseases." Just last year, Delhi ranked as the world's most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year.

In the wake of all this, the agencies are aiming to launch the mission by the end of next year and bring together epidemiologists and public health organizations from all around the world to deeply study the health consequences of residing calling some of the world's most populated cities one's home.

According to The Weather Channel, the mission comprises two components, namely ASI's PLATiNO-2 satellite and NASA's science equipment which will have a "pointable spectropolarimetric camera" to document images of airborne pollutants at various spectral wavelengths.

Mission to target 30 secondary cities

Apart from the 11 big cities, the mission also includes studying atmospheric particles of 30 secondary target areas via ground sensors, atmospheric models and the MAIA observatory. Once assembled, the data will be used by the MAIA team to find out the size, composition and to what extent the airborne particles exist and how they contribute to health ailments in humans.

A recent study found that over 99% of the world population continues to breathe toxic air, which can lead to a series of issues such as stroke, asthma, lung cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it is imperative to curb the worsening crisis, something that NASA aims to do with the new mission.