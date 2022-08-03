NASA To Test Robot For Life-saving Surgeries Aboard International Space Station In 2024

A robotic surgeon will soon launch to the International Space Station (ISS) to demonstrate minimal invasive technologies that could one day be used in deep space missions. Developed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the robot named MIRA (miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant) is targeted for launch in 2024. According to UNL, this project was carried out after NASA offered $1,00,000 in funding through its Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).

"NASA has been a long-term supporter of this research and, as a culmination of that effort, our robot will have a chance to fly on the International Space Station", Shane Farritor, the inventor of the robot said in an official statement.

Purpose of the mission

The robot will be launched as part of the mission to test its autonomy and confirm if it could work without the guiding hand of a doctor or an astronaut. MIRA will fly to the space station packed inside a microwave oven-sized experiment locker and will perform tasks such as cutting stretched rubber bands and pushing metal rings along a wire, gestures that simulate those used in surgery. However, the experts highlighted that even more important than testing MIRA's autonomy is to fine-tune the robot’s operation in zero gravity.

The device is also being programmed to conserve space station communications bandwidth by working autonomously and minimising the amount of time astronauts spend with the experiment. "The astronaut flips a switch, the process starts and the robot does its work by itself", Farritor said. "Two hours later, the astronaut switches it off and it’s done".

(MIRA being used during tests at UNL; Image: UNL)

Weighing roughly one kg, the robot is designed as a long cylinder that has two arms equipped with prongs to carry out the precision work. One of the prongs is used to grasp an object while the other is used for cutting. During the next year, Farritor and engineering graduate student Rachael Wagner configure MIRA to fit inside a space station experiment locker and will be subjected to tests for confirming its preparedness for a rocket launch and proper working in space.

"These simulations are very important because of all the data we will collect during the tests", Wagner said. MIRA is expected to go fully autonomous in 50 to 100 years as it offers multiple advantages. It can be inserted through a small incision, enabling the doctors to carry out a minimally invasive surgery and would also allow remote working in the future. Farritor says that this technology could help astronauts repair a ruptured appendix on a mission to Mars or perform life-saving operations on injured soldiers on the battlefield.