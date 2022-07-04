NASA Unveils Concept Of Tiny Swimming Robots To Find Life In Oceans Of Distant Worlds

NASA recently made an announcement that it is developing tiny swimming robots that would locate signs of life in vast oceans of distant worlds. No bigger than the size of a cell phone, these robots would be released in swarms to whisk beneath the thick icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa or Saturn’s moon Enceladus. According to the new Sensing With Independent Micro-Swimmers (SWIM) concept, these mini-swimmers would be packed inside a narrow ice-melting probe that would tunnel through the frozen crust and release the robots. If the idea is successful, this technology could eventually be used to find life on exoplanets having similar conditions like Europa.

(Image: NASA/JPL)

"My idea is, where can we take miniaturized robotics and apply them in interesting new ways for exploring our solar system?" Ethan Schaler, a robotics mechanical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said in a statement. "With a swarm of small swimming robots, we are able to explore a much larger volume of ocean water and improve our measurements by having multiple robots collecting data in the same area".

Exploring the sub-surface oceans

(An illustration showing NASA cryobot concept called Probe using Radioisotopes for Icy Moons Exploration (PRIME) deploying tiny wedge-shaped robots into the ocean; Image: NASA/JPL)

The oceans of Jupiter and Saturn's Moons are a target for finding life because water is considered an essential component for organism growth and survival. Life on Earth, as we know it, first emerged in the oceans and the cold-blooded organisms eventually crawled to the shores and evolved into a range of different species. This is the same reason why astronomers and space biologists are keen on observing the ocean-bearing Moons and confirming if life exists somewhere in our solar system.

When compared to other designs, Schaler's is relatively smaller enabling the ice probe to pack a large amount of the robotic swimmers. This innovation in size was made to increase the likelihood of detecting evidence of life while assessing the potential habitability of a distant ocean-bearing celestial body. Notably, each robot would have its own propulsion system, onboard computer and ultrasound communications system, along with simple sensors for temperature, salinity, acidity, and pressure.

Currently in the early stage, the SWIM concept envisions wedge-shaped robots, each about 5 inches long and about 3 to 5 cubic inches in volume. Besides, about four dozen of them could fit in a 4-inch-long section of a cryobot measuring 10 inches in diameter. Engineers say that this takes up just about 15% of the science payload volume, leaving more instruments that could gather data during the long journey through the ice and provide stationary measurements in the ocean.

