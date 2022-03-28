NASA Unveils Exoplanet Having 2-day-long Year And Atmosphere Of Jewel-making Clouds

NASA recently announced that it has crossed the 5,000 mark in terms of discovering planets outside our solar system. While each of them claims a distinct feature, some of them have been found to be Earth-like and have made scientists ponder over the probability of life there. Among such vast data of alien worlds, NASA has revealed an exoplanet that is located over 1,000 light-years from Earth, has an unusual atmosphere and orbits its star in just over two days.

More than 1,000 light-years away, a giant exoplanet orbits its star in 2.2 days. Clouds there may be made of corundum, the mineral that forms rubies and sapphires!💎 Imagine the jewels blowing in the winds of this bedazzled world. https://t.co/AptG2FMMdy pic.twitter.com/HqvQgKPCi2 — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) March 27, 2022

Features of the planet HAT-P-7b

Having a mass 500 times greater than the Earth, the exoplanet is named HAT-P-7b and orbits a star that is 50% more massive and twice as large as the Sun. In addition to this, the planet is 40% larger than Jupiter and is tidally locked, meaning one of its sides always faces the star it orbits. Owing to this, the dayside average temperature on HAT-P-7 reaches about 2,856 degrees Celsius.

However, what's most interesting regarding this planet is its atmosphere, which has clouds abundant in corundum, the mineral which forms rubies and sapphires. First discovered in 2008, the exoplanet was found to experiencing catastrophic storms, caused by large-scale changes in winds moving across the planet, thanks to Dr. David Armstrong in Warwick’s Astrophysics Group.

Armstrong was able to make the discovery by monitoring the light being reflected from the atmosphere. He had discovered that the brightest point of the planet shifts its position caused by an equatorial jet with dramatically variable wind speeds. "Using the NASA Kepler satellite we were able to study light reflected from HAT-P-7b’s atmosphere, finding that the atmosphere was changing over time. We expect clouds to form on the cold night side of the planet, but they would evaporate quickly on the hot dayside", Armstrong had said as per NASA's report. It is pertinent to mention here that the discovery of signs of powerful changing winds on HAT-P-7b is among the first weather systems discovered in a gas giant outside our solar system.