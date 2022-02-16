NASA Warns Sea Levels Could Rise By A Foot By 2050; These Major Cities To Be Affected

A new report released by an interagency sea level rise task force that includes NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other federal agencies has painted a scary picture warning about the rise in sea levels. According to the report, the rise in the water levels in the next 30 years would exceed the rise seen in the past 100 years. Said to be a result of climate change, the rise would be as much as 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) on average above today’s levels along U.S. coastlines by 2050.

Calling for urgent action to mitigate the climate crisis, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said as per the agency's statement, "This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known: Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world". The aforementioned projections were made by understanding the process of melting glaciers and ice sheets as well as complex interactions between ocean, land, and ice, something which are believed to affect ocean height.

Besides, the report also incorporates sea-level projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment which was released by the United Nations in August 2021.

Which cities will be most affected?

It has been predicted that in the next three to four decades, US coastlines such as those in Galveston, Texas would see a rise in water levels 25 inches, whereas Seattle and Los Angeles can expect a rise of 9 inches and 14 inches respectively. Besides, Miami Beach in Florida and Annapolis in Maryland along with Norfolk in Virginia, which already experience minor floods due to high tides can expect several “moderate” floods a year by 2050. Moreover, the Gulf of Mexico can see a rise of 14 to 16 inches along with the Southeast coast that can expect a rise of 14 inches.

As for India, the IPCC had warned that as many as 12 Indian cities can get submerged in water, although the prediction had a wider timeline. The cities like Kandla, Okha, Bhavnagar, Mumbai, Mormugao, Mangalore, Cochin, Paradip, Khidirpur, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Tuticorin can get submerged by 2.7 feet of water by 2100. The IPCC has published global-scale assessments of the planet's climate every five to seven years since the year 1988. Their reports focus on changes in temperature, ice cover, greenhouse gas emissions, and sea level on Earth.

Image: NASA