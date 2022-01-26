NASA Weighs In On Roland Emmerich's Upcoming Sci-fi Movie 'Moonfall'; Here's What It Said

NASA has shared its insights over the upcoming science-fiction movie 'Moonfall', which is based on a destructive plot concerning our celestial neighbour. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the upcoming flick shows three astronauts trying to save the Earth after the Moon is knocked out of its orbit and starts heading towards our planet. While the idea might sound scary, NASA has said that the events shown in the movie would not happen in reality. As we all know, the Moon has a huge impact on the functioning of our planet as it influences the Earth's rotational speed, tides, and solar eclipses.

Working with film & television gives us a chance to have conversations like this one with @Moonfallfilm and its fans about science fiction vs. science reality.



Check out this thread for reasons to be happy the Moon is in a stable orbit: https://t.co/oNi3l91nUI https://t.co/HYrfIeRM67 — NASA (@NASA) January 25, 2022

What does NASA think of the movie?

While the agency is on board with the movie plot, it has clarified that the events of the film, set to release on February 4, would not be a reality. In several instances of interaction between NASA's Twitter handles with Moonfall movie's Twitter account, the former said that the Moon is always in a stable orbit and will continue to affect life here on Earth while remaining stable. In reply to Moonfall's post questioning "You’re telling me this isn’t actually going to happen?", NASA straight out replied "No". Tap here to know all about the movie.

You’re telling me this isn’t actually going to happen? pic.twitter.com/wYRNeg7nZM — Moonfall (@MoonfallFilm) January 25, 2022

Responding to NASA's clarification, Moonfall tweeted, "….okay so what you’re saying is that nothing in Moonfall is actually real. At least you helped us make it SEEM real! (sic)".

….okay so what you’re saying is that nothing in Moonfall is actually real. 😔 At least you helped us make it SEEM real! pic.twitter.com/So8uJivvZD — Moonfall (@MoonfallFilm) January 25, 2022

It is worth mentioning that NASA is also a part of the project as it allowed the movie to be shot at its headquarters and contributed to making the movie scenes look authentic. Harald Kloser, the Moonfall movie writer and producer said in the video shared by the movie's official Twitter handle-

The folks at NASA were just fantastic. They just understood what kind of movie this is and wanted to be a part of the epicness and the spirit of the mission.

Image: Twitter/@Moonfall