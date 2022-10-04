NASA Will 'desert' Astronauts To Prepare Them For Moon Landing Under Artemis Missions

Before sending astronauts to the Moon, NASA intends to prepare them for the conditions they would face on the lunar surface. In order to do so, the agency has announced the commencement of the third field test of the Joint Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program Test Team (JETT3) to practice mission scenarios in a simulated lunar environment.

Coupled with the Desert Research and Technology Studies (D-RATS), the JETT3, according to NASA, “will provide crucial data and lessons learned as teams conduct operations in a simulated lunar environment to practice for the real event”.

These activities will be carried out in the desert of Flagstaff, Arizona which has characteristics such as challenging terrain, interesting geology, and minimal communications infrastructure similar to what is expected on the lunar south pole during the Artemis missions.

The JETT3 and D-RATS activities

During JETT3, which is planned from October 4-9, astronauts will conduct four moonwalks that follow operations planned for Artemis III which is slated for 2025 and would see humans walk on the Moon again after over five decades. The primary objective is to gain an understanding of the requirements for the unique lighting conditions in the lunar South Pole region. NASA says that all the moonwalks will be conducted at night in the SP Crater to replicate the lunar conditions at a location about 64 km south of Flagstaff.

The astronauts selected for this project are Drew Feustel and Zena Cardman who will traverse within an approximate 1.5 km circle wearing mockup spacesuit systems. During their moonwalk, the duo will use different tools and techniques to collect rock and soil samples including raking, hammering, and coring. The lessons learned at the end of JETT3 will be used to develop technologies and plan operations for Artemis missions.

The D-RATS, on the other hand, will practice operations for future missions beyond Artemis III and will consist of three mission runs scheduled between October 11- 22 at Black Point Lava Flow. "The mission will primarily focus on conducting pressurized rover operations, which is a key element of future Artemis missions starting with Artemis VII in 2030", NASA said in a statement.

This phase of training will include pressurized rovers for safely housing astronauts for weeks at a time, complete with all the air, water, food, hygiene equipment, and tools that they would need on the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts Akihiko Hoshide and Norishige Kanai, and JAXA expert Naofumi Ikeda will join NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Stan Love and NASA engineer Sarah Shull, in driving a pressurized rover over the course of three days.

"Astronauts can live and work comfortably inside the rover, exiting the vehicle to collect samples or deploy experiments", the statement read. The Artemis Program will begin with the Artemis 1 mission which is now targeted for launch between November 12-27 this year.