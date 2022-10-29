NASA's $985 Million Pysche Mission To Launch In Oct 2023 After Cancellation Scare

NASA has announced that it is targeting the launch of its Psyche mission in October 2023, with the launch period starting from October 10. It was previously planned for launch between August 1 and October 11 this year but got delayed due to developmental problems.

Following the hiccup, NASA initiated an internal review to investigate the cause of the delay and an independent review board is still finalising its report.

Following an internal review of mission development issues that caused the team to miss the planned 2022 liftoff to a distant metal-rich asteroid, Psyche is now targeting a launch window that opens Oct. 10, 2023

The mission Psyche, which has a total budget of $985 million, is aimed at sending a spacecraft to a metal-rich asteroid named Psyche, with an aim to study more about the core of planets, including our Earth's.

"The lessons learned from Psyche will be implemented across our entire mission portfolio. I am excited about the science insights Psyche will provide during its lifetime and its promise to contribute to our understanding of our own planet’s core," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said in an official statement.

"During this review, they have demonstrated significant progress already made toward the future launch date. I am confident in the plan moving forward and excited by the unique and important science this mission will return," added Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Currently, the mission team is testing the spacecraft’s flight software. NASA says that the new flight profile is similar to the one originally planned for the current year wherein the spacecraft would use a Mars gravity assist in 2026 and arrive at its target location in August 2029.

The Psyche mission

After arriving at its target asteroid -- the 225-kilometres-wide metal-rich Psyche-- the spacecraft will spend about 21 months orbiting the asteroid and will map the space rock to provide insights into the formation of planetary cores. The Psyche spacecraft will liftoff atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center and the mission team has so far conducted crucial tests in order to prepare it for the launch.

Psyche was selected in 2017 to investigate a previously unexplored metal-rich asteroid as part of the agency’s Discovery Program, a line of low-cost competitive missions.