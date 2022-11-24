NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Shares Striking Video Of Earth Emerging From Moon's Shadow: Watch

A magnificent video captured by NASA’s Orion spacecraft displayed Earth emerging from behind the moon, which looks almost invisible due to a shadow. The clip, released by NASA's Artemis 1 mission, appears as if the home planet slowly rose from the darkness of space.

The clip spans over two minutes, and has been uploaded by NASA Johnson Space Center on YouTube. Multiple viewers have reacted to it, including one user who wrote: “Wow....humbling, a beautiful sight in an incredible universe.” Another viewer said: “My sweet home.” A third viewer added, “The only known habitable planet in the universe, and it's so small in the vastness of space, yet we keep on trying to destroy it. It's sad really.”

Agency officials revealed in the video’s description that it was captured just six minutes after the spacecraft got in touch with NASA’s Deep Space Network after temporarily losing connection. “Earth rises from behind the Moon in this video captured by a camera on one of Orion’s solar array wings. The video was taken at 8:05 a.m. EST on flight day six of the 25.5 day Artemis I mission, shortly after the outbound powered flyby and six minutes after the spacecraft regained connection with NASA’s Deep Space Network,” the description reads.

The @NASA_Orion spacecraft is now on its seventh day into the #Artemis I mission.



Orion will exit the lunar sphere of influence, or the gravitational pull of the Moon, at 11:31 pm ET (04:31 UTC) and continue traveling toward distant retrograde orbit. https://t.co/mjYGsmGIJ7 pic.twitter.com/sMJKjcEiDG — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 23, 2022

NASA loses communication with Orion

The video was shot thanks to the spacecraft which is equipped with 16 cameras on the outside and inside to perfectly record events of the galactic realm. It was recorded on Monday, which was a crucial day for Orion as it performed an engine burn. The sharp images come just six days after Orion was fired off into space on Artemis 1, the trailblazer of NASA’s Artemis program.

Earlier on Wednesday, NASA’s control center briefly lost connection with the spacecraft. The blackout was about 47 minutes long, as controllers attempted to reconfigure the link shared between Orion and Deep Space Network (DSN), a network consisting of three radio antennas that are placed in Madrid, California, and Canberra.