NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Set To Launch On November 16; Watch The Historic Mission LIVE

We are just one day away from the historic day when the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) will roar to life at the Kennedy Space Center kickstarting the Artemis Program. The ambitious endeavour will start with Artemis 1, NASA's uncrewed mission to the Moon that will test the capabilities of the rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Scheduled for November 16, the mammoth rocket will lift off during a two-hour launch window starting at 11:34 am IST and you can watch the live launch for free by tuning into NASA's live stream.

#Artemis I is launching to the Moon!



Nov. 15:

3:30pm ET (2030 UTC): Tanking coverage

10:30pm ET (0330 UTC): Launch broadcast



Nov. 16:

8:30am ET (1330 UTC): Trajectory burn

10am ET (1500 UTC): Earth views from @NASA_Orion



Stay tuned: https://t.co/sQWu67xTPq pic.twitter.com/srAEMfTQ63 — NASA (@NASA) November 14, 2022

Where to watch the Artemis 1 launch live?

You can watch the launch on NASA's official YouTube channel, where the live webcast will begin at 9 am IST. The live coverage of the pre-launch activities, the liftoff and post-launch briefings will also air on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's official website. Notably, celebrities like Chris Evans, Jack Black and Keke Palmer will make guest appearances during the pre-launch activities.

NASA has also organised several festivities which include a performance of “America the Beautiful” by The Philadelphia Orchestra, "The Star-Spangled Banner" performance by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which would be conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Following the aforementioned activities, the mission teams will start fuelling the SLS rocket at around 2 am IST in a process that is expected to take three to four hours. The rocket fuelling will also be streamed live as we head closer to the launch window. As for the post-launch activities, NASA said that it will provide live coverage of the Orion spacecraft's trajectory burn at 7 pm IST on November 16 followed by sharing views of Earth from the spacecraft at 8:30 pm IST. NASA would also hold a post-launch press conference about one hour after SLS lifts off to share details about the rocket's performance and mission status.