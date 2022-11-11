NASA's Artemis 1 Rocket Suffers Minor Damage In Tropical Storm Nicole; Inspection Underway

Tropical storm Nicole hit the coastal regions of Florida on November 10 and NASA has now begun assessing the damage it might have inflicted on the Space Launch System (SLS rocket). The 322-feet-tall launch vehicle braved heavy rains and strong winds which reached speeds up to 131 km per hour near the Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Stacked with the Orion spacecraft, the SLS rocket was rolled out to the launch pad on November 4 for a third launch attempt of the uncrewed Artemis 1 Moon mission.

Check-outs of the rocket underway

Jim Free, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, revealed in an update that the mission teams began the initial visual check-outs of the rocket, Orion, and equipment on the ground with cameras. Observations revealed that Nicole caused minor damage such as "loose caulk and tears in weather coverings". According to the official, the speed of winds detected by the sensors assured that they are below the endurance capabilities of SLS (which is designed to bear wind speeds up to 136 km per hour).

Jim Free explained that NASA decided not to remove the rocket from the launch pad back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) due to a change in the forecast. "Returning to the VAB was deemed to be too risky in high winds, and the team decided the launch pad was the safest place or the rocket to weather the storm". Moving forward, the teams will conduct walk-down inspections of the launch vehicle to confirm its safety and readiness for November 16 launch.

Artemis 1 delayed again

On November 9, JIM Free revealed that Artemis 1 is now targeted for launch on November 16 instead of November 14 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The mission is now scheduled for launch at 11:34 am IST during a two-window launch window with a backup date on November 19. "Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm”, NASA said in an official statement.