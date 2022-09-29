NASA's Artemis 1 Slips To November As Teams Prepare For SLS Rocket's Hardware Change

The Artemis I mission is unlikely to launch in October as well now that the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) has been rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. NASA’s first Moon mission in over five decades was scheduled to launch on September 27, but the SLS rocket was removed from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center due to Hurricane Ian. While the mission teams were evaluating the chance of a launch on October 3, they concluded that Ian would still pose a big risk.

See images from the roll back of the #Artemis I vehicle to the Vehicle Assembly Building at @NASAKennedy to ride out Hurricane Ian 📷: https://t.co/RgnwqO63ib pic.twitter.com/5Mm3sPt2jC — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) September 27, 2022

During a press conference late September 27, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, Jim Free said that the timeline has been extended as some parts of the rocket will now be replaced before it takes off. The official said that a launch in mid-November is more likely as the engineers would replace some of the components of the SLS rocket which have short life such as batteries of the Flight Termination System (FTS).

They might also examine components such as the propellant storage of the rocket and components of the Orion spacecraft to check if they need any servicing. According to NASA's calendar, there are 12 launch opportunities in November that extend from 12 to 27 except November 20, 21, and 26. If not in November, the month after that would offer 11 launch opportunities for Artemis I except December 10, 14, 18, and 23.

During the press briefing, the experts also addressed the $4 billion rocket's configuration (Orion spacecraft atop the SLS rocket) which has lasted much longer than expected.

"Our next steps will include putting together options to position us best for our next launch attempt while weighing what our work plan should be in the Vehicle Assembly Building", Free tweeted on September 28. "We'll launch when we're ready while ensuring the safety of our employees and the vehicle".

Artemis I

Artemis I is the lunar mission first of NASA's Artemis Program which aims to take humans back to the Moon and establish a permanent base on its surface. The objective of Artemis I is to test the reliability of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft which will be used later for manned missions. NASA will start launching astronauts to the Moon with Artemis 2 targeted no earlier than 2024. However, the astronauts will land on the Moon starting Artemis 3 which is targeted for 2025.