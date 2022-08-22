NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission Is Just A Week Away; Some Interesting Facts You Must Know

We are just one week from the launch of the Artemis I mission which kickstarts NASA’s attempt to take humans back to the Moon. Targeted for August 29, the mission, which has a duration of 42 days, will take off from the Kennedy Space Center when the launch window opens at 6:03 am IST. Since the launch date is inching closer, here are some of the basic facts you must know about Artemis I.

The Artemis Program

Artemis I is the first mission of the Artemis Program which would be uncrewed but will lay the groundwork for the Moon landing of the first woman and person of colour. Notably, this time NASA also aims to establish a sustainable base on the Moon where humans would live and prepare for deep space missions to Mars and beyond. The name for this program was derived from the Greek goddess Artemis who is also the twin sister of Apollo.

Apollo, as we know, was NASA’s first lunar program which landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission back in 1969. While Artemis I hopefully takes off this year, if not this month, we would see astronauts touchdown on the lunar surface during Artemis III, which is targeted for 2025. Notably, astronauts would be launched in Artemis II as well, but they would not land on the surface and just take a trip around the Moon as a warmup exercise.

Artemis I components and objective

The uncrewed mission is basically to test NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems before sending astronauts to the Moon. The SLS rocket will make its debut flight on August 29 and according to NASA, it will become the most powerful rocket to ever lift off from Earth. Standing 322 feet tall, the rocket is capable of producing 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust, which is 15% more thrust than the Saturn V rocket used during the Apollo Program.

This rocket will be mounted with the Orion spacecraft, which will be boarded by the astronauts to reach the Moon. During Artemis I, Orion will travel where no human-rated spacecraft has ever reached. The mission will be uncrewed but there are three mannequins seated inside the spacecraft that will gather data on spaceflight and measure the effects of space radiation during lunar trips. Artemis I would also determine Orion's ability to protect astronauts from harmful solar radiation.

Notably, two of these mannequins are female torsos as NASA aims to collect information on the effects of space travel on women and devise ways on how to mitigate them.

Notably, two of these mannequins are female torsos as NASA aims to collect information on the effects of space travel on women and devise ways on how to mitigate them.

Artemis I mission profile

(Artemis I map; Image: NASA)

After lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center, the SLS rocket's Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) will provide a push to Orion. The spacecraft will separate from the ICPS two hours after the launch and begin its journey toward the Moon according to the map above. After separation from Orion, the ICPS will deploy several secondary payloads which would conduct a few science experiments in space. These experiments include measuring the effect of outer space on bacterial cells as well as mapping the Moon's water distribution.

In the next step, Orion will pass through the Van Allen radiation belts, fly past the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite constellation, and above communication satellites while staying in touch through the Deep Space Network (DSN). As shown in the map above, Orion will travel to a new deep retrograde, or opposite, orbit about 70,000 km from the Moon and fly as close as 100 km above the lunar surface. By the time Artemis I ends, Orion would have travelled a little over 20 lakh kilometers (1.3 million miles).

What else is Orion carrying?

NASA will stuff the spacecraft with over 10,000 items that will be sent around the Moon. These items include mementos from the Apollo Program including a Moon rock and pen nib. Besides, the kit also includes a few legos, 2,500 Artemis I mission pins, 2,775 Artemis I mission patches, an action figure of Snoopy and Shaun the Sheep along with Amazon's Alexa for a technology demonstration.

Interestingly, the kit also includes seeds that will be exposed to the outer space environment and distributed to institutions for research for studies after their growth.