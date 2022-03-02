NASA's Artemis Mission To Launch Humans May Be Deferred To 2026; To Cost 8X More

NASA's Inspector General Paul Martin, during a meeting on Tuesday, revealed that each of the Artemis missions would cost eight times more than what was estimated. The auditor informed the US Congress that NASA officials had initially expected the cost to be around $500 million for each mission which has now ballooned to $4.1 billion. "We found that the first four Artemis missions will each cost $4.1 billion per launch, a price tag that strikes us as unsustainable", Martin said as per CNBC.

NASA's cost predictions were made back in 2012 when the Space Launch System (SLS) was first announced. The agency had then planned to debut the rocket by 2017, a deadline that has not been met. Breaking down the total expense, Martin said that the said amount "does not include development costs required to get the Artemis program to this point in time" and only covers the production costs and ground operations. It is worth noting that the mission rocket is being developed by two companies- Boeing and Lockheed Martin. While the former is the lead contractor of the SLS rocket, the latter is developing the Orion spacecraft that would be mounted atop the rocket.

First crewed launch under Artemis may slip to 2026

Alleging that he sees "very poor contractor performance on Boeing’s part", Martin added as per CNBC, "We saw that the cost-plus contracts that NASA had been using to develop that combined SLS and Orion system work to the contractors rather than NASA’s advantage, and for NASA’s part we saw poor project management and contract oversight". Countering Martin's statement, Boeing said that the Artemis program is still more cost-efficient than previous Space Shuttle and Apollo programs.

In addition to this, the auditor said that the first crewed launch under the Artemis mission could "slip to 2026 at the earliest". He said that additional time needed to develop crew landers and advanced spacesuits will be the reasons for the delay. This could mark the second postponement of human spaceflight to the Moon as NASA had already pushed the launch from 2024 to 2025 last year. Surprisingly, NASA has already spent around $40 billion on the Artemis program and is expected to spend $93 billion by 2025, CNBC reported citing Martin's audit report.

Image: Twitter/@NASA_SLS