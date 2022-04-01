NASA's Artemis Rocket Heads Towards Its Biggest Test Before Launching To The Moon

NASA's massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, rolled out after several delays to the launch pad this month is finally ready for its biggest test. The mega-rocket will undergo what NASA says is a "wet dress rehearsal", wherein the engineers would test the SLS, the Orion spacecraft and the Exploration Ground Systems. Scheduled for April 1 to 3, the rehearsals would validate if everything is 'good to go' for Artemis I mission which is expected to launch by May or June.

This weekend, @NASAArtemis teams will be conducting the last major test before the launch of our upcoming mission to the Moon.



Follow @NASAKennedy, and @NASAGroundSys for updates in real-time: https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/7RtMkW4PmI — NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2022

What exactly is the "wet dress rehearsal"?

Under the rehearsals, tanks of the SLS rocket would be filled with propellants, and its engines would be fired to conduct a full launch countdown at LaunchPad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Under the two-day test run, NASA would also demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock while draining the tanks and allow the engineers to practice the timelines and procedures used on launch day.

The tanks will be loaded with a whopping 7,00,000 gallons of cryogenic, or super cold, propellants, including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. NASA says that the mission teams will start the critical tests by activating the facilities needed for launch and then beginning the countdown sequence. Once the dress rehearsals conclude, the rocket, integrated with the Orion spacecraft, will be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) from where it emerged on March 18.

It is worth noting that the SLS rocket would be the most powerful rocket to ever liftoff. Standing 322 feet tall, the rocket would produce a thrust of 8.8 million pounds to push the Orion spacecraft into space. As for the spacecraft, it will first be placed into a low Earth orbit by SLS, then, using the rocket's upper stage, execute what's called a trans-lunar injection. It will journey around the far side of the Moon and finally make its way back to Earth after deploying 10 shoebox-size satellites known as CubeSats to gather information on the deep space environment.

Image: Twitter/@NASA