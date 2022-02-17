NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory Halts Operations After Camera Suffers Power Glitch

NASA has revealed that its two-decades-old Chandra X-ray observatory has halted all science operations after it suffered a glitch last week. In a recent mission update, Chandra mission officials revealed that the telescope suffered a power supply problem with its High Resolution Camera (HRC) on February 9. Owing to the problem, NASA engineers have put all its instruments into safe mode.

"On Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, routine monitoring data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory indicated a power supply problem in the spacecraft's High Resolution Camera. Chandra mission specialists have paused science operations and put the four science instruments into safe mode while they analyze the situation and determine the appropriate response", the mission team said in an update.

Chandra's High Resolution Camera (HRC) was powered down after being discovered in an anomalous state. The cause is currently under investigation.



All other aspects of Chandra are performing nominally and work is underway to resume ACIS science observations by early next week. — Chandra CDO (@chandraCDO) February 16, 2022

Another update from the Chandra Center Director's Office said that the High Resolution Camera was powered down after being discovered in an anomalous state. While the cause of the glitch is currently under investigation, the CDO revealed that all other aspects of the telescope are working fine and the observations will likely resume next week.

Chandra exceeding expectations

The telescope was launched by Space Shuttle Columbia in 1999 and was designed to last just five years. Fast forward to 2022, the observatory is still obtaining X-ray images of exotic environments to help understand the structure and evolution of the universe. The telescope is named after Nobel prize-winning scientist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar and is part of NASA's ﬂeet of "Great Observatories" including the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope and the now deorbited Compton Gamma Ray Observatory.

It is worth noting that it is the first glitch in the HRC since August 2020, when the camera went offline due to a different reason and was restored in December. A report by Space.com revealed that the telescope, despite its old age, has got its mission extended by NASA through 2050, which might be pushed to 2030.

Image: Chandra X-ray Observatory