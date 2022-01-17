NASA's Citizen Scientists Discover Jupiter-like Planet 379 Light-years Away From Earth

In what could be termed as a rare discovery, a massive gaseous exoplanet orbiting a star with the same mass as the Sun has been discovered some 379 light-years from Earth by citizen scientists, as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The exoplanet is called TOI-2180 b and it was discovered in NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) data. It is nearly three times the mass of Jupiter yet has the same diameter, implying that it is far more denser. Astronomers believe that this Jupitar-sized exoplanet is unique because its 261-day year is longer than many other known gas giants beyond the solar system.

The finding also implies that the planet is slightly farther away from its star than Venus is from the Sun. The discovery was published in the Astronomical Journal and presented at a virtual press event hosted by the American Astronomical Society last week on January 13. Tom Jacobs, one of the citizen scientists who volunteered for the research, stated that TOI-2180 b was discovered and published as a result of a successful collaboration between professional astronomers and seasoned citizen scientists. "It is synergy at its best," he stated as per the release by NASA.

It should be mentioned here that many exoplanets are discovered by looking for transits, which occur when a planet passes between two stars. Astronomers can deduce the parameters of the planet from the dip in the brightness of the star. This, however, necessitates the meticulous alignment of the telescope, planet, and star. It also works well with planets near their stars, the release stated. "With this new discovery, we are also stretching the limits of the types of planets we can extract from TESS data," said Diana Dragomir, one of the researchers.

TESS not designed to locate such long-orbit exoplanets: Researcher

She further stated that TESS was not designed to locate such long-orbit exoplanets, but the team is discovering these gems with the help of citizen scientists. As per NASA, Computer algorithms usually detect transits, but in this case, the planet only produced one transit in the data because it orbits far from its star. That's where citizen scientists stepped in and helped in locating the exoplanet on the basis of its light curves, or graphs of a star's brightness over the period of time.

James Webb Space Telescope to provide more information about the exoplanet

Astronomers still have a lot to learn about the vast array of planets that exist, according to NASA. There are approximately 4,800 verified exoplanets, but billions more planets are predicted to exist in our galaxy, the US space agency claimed. According to researchers, the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope is expected to provide more information after observing this exoplanet and its atmosphere.

Image: Twitter/@NASA