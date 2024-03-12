×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

NASA’s Coded Message to Jupiter’s Moon: Hindi Etched on Metal Plate

NASA is sending a unique message engraved in 103 languages, including Hindi, to highlight humanity's connection to the mysterious moon.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
NASA’s Coded Message to Jupiter’s Moon: Hindi Etched on Metal Plate
NASA’s Coded Message to Jupiter’s Moon: Hindi Etched on Metal Plate | Image:Republic, NASA
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: NASA is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission to Jupiter's watery moon with the launch of the Europa Clipper Mission slated for October this year. Alongside the spacecraft, NASA is sending a unique message engraved in 103 languages, including Hindi, to highlight humanity's connection to the mysterious moon, which harbors vast subsurface oceans beneath its icy shell. Europa, Jupiter's watery moon, has long intrigued scientists due to strong evidence suggesting the presence of an ocean beneath its icy surface, containing more water than all of Earth's oceans combined. To convey the significance of this mission and symbolize humanity's collective exploration, 

Everything you need to know about the coded message to Jupiter's moon in Hindi

NASA has engraved the coded message to Jupiter’s moon onto a 7 by 11-inch plate made from tantalum metal. The tantalum plate has graphic elements on both sides, which are recordings of the word water in over 100 languages spoken on Earth highlighting the planet's connection to Europa.

Linguists collected audio recordings of the word "water," which were then converted into waveforms and etched onto the plate. Among the languages represented is Hindi, with the waveform for "paani" featured prominently on the plate.

What is the significance of the message to Jupiter’s moon? 

Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA, emphasized the profound significance of the message, stating, “The content and design of Europa Clipper’s vault plate are swimming with meaning. The message of connection through water, essential for all forms of life as we know it, perfectly illustrates Earth’s tie to this mysterious ocean world we are setting out to explore.”

A poem for Europa 

In addition to the multilingual plate, the spacecraft will carry an engraving of US Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s poem "In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa," and a silicon microchip stenciled with over 2.6 million names submitted by people worldwide.

Artwork on the plate's inward-facing side includes references to radio frequencies for interstellar communication, symbolizing humanity's ongoing quest to connect with the cosmos.

Europa Clipper’s objective 

Europa Clipper's primary objective is to investigate whether Europa possesses environments beneath its icy crust that could potentially support life.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

