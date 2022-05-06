NASA's Crew-3 Mission Concludes With A Splashdown; Here's What Was Special About It

Astronauts of NASA’s Crew-3 team made a safe splashdown in the Atlantic ocean on May 6, wrapping up the American space agency’s third long-duration commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Comprising of three NASA astronauts- Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, Thomas Mashburn, and one European astronaut- Matthias Maurer, the team undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am on May 5. After about a day-long journey, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule executed a parachute-assisted splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, at 10:13 am (IST).

The #Crew3 mission is officially complete!



After launching from Kennedy on Nov. 10, 2021, @SpaceX's Dragon Endurance splashed down off the coast of Florida today at 12:43am ET, bringing @Astro_Raja, @AstroMarshburn, Kayla Barron, and @Astro_Matthias home: https://t.co/wGNaM6g04x pic.twitter.com/48fiA9sNca — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) May 6, 2022

Both NASA and SpaceX shared visuals of the Dragon capsule descending through the Earth’s atmosphere after the parachutes were deployed. The agency also shared a glimpse of the moments after the astronauts were rescued from their space capsule.

Calling this mission part of the golden era of commercial spaceflight, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement, “NASA’s partnership with SpaceX has again empowered us to deliver a crew safely to the space station and back, enabling groundbreaking science that will help our astronauts travel farther out into the cosmos than ever before”.

Main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/FDjEfE5kds — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022

“Kayla, Raja, Tom, and Matthias, thank you for your service and welcome home!”, he added. The astronauts had flown to the ISS on November 11, 2021, for a six-month-long mission.

What's special about Crew-3?

LIVE NOW: Experts from NASA, @ESA and @SpaceX are providing updates following this morning's successful #Crew3 splashdown. Join our live news conference at https://t.co/b6vSDo25ji. pic.twitter.com/90hHRz9EDi — NASA (@NASA) May 6, 2022

According to NASA, the four astronauts have spent 175 days aboard the space station and have travelled over 12 crore kilometres during their mission. While it was the first spaceflight for Barron, Chari and Mashburn, Maurer, Mashburn completed his third spaceflight and has logged 339 days in space so far. During their stay, the astronauts conducted three spacewalks to perform station maintenance and upgrades and contributed to a host of science experiments and technology demonstrations.

NASA said that the quartet conducted follow-up studies on previous work such as investigating how fibers grow in space, how to grow plants in space without soil and other growth materials, and detecting retinal changes of astronauts in outer space among many more. The agency further emphasised the importance of its Commercial Crew Program saying that it has provided additional research time in microgravity and is helping scientists prepare for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.