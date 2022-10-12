NASA's Crew-4 Astronauts To Depart From ISS On October 13 Ending 6-month-long Mission

Astronauts of NASA’s Crew-4 mission will leave the International Space Station (ISS) for Earth on October 13, ending their near six-month-long mission aboard the orbiting laboratory. Comprising of four astronauts, the team will undock from the ISS at 4:35 am IST on October 13 and their splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled at 3:11 am IST on October 14.

The Crew-4 team included Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and Samantha Christoforetti and their mission started with their arrival aboard the ISS on April 27 this year.

.@NASA and @SpaceX are targeting 5:41pm EDT Oct.13, for the splashdown of the Crew-4 flight, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission. The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station at 7:05pm EDT Oct.12, for the journey home.https://t.co/fRHv0qNkcA pic.twitter.com/phmMM7YGRF — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) October 11, 2022

Mission teams to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions

"Weather remains a watch item as teams track the progress of a cold front forecast to pass over the splashdown areas off the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida," NASA said in an official statement. "Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions with another weather review at six hours prior to undocking".

In the last few months, the astronauts conducted multiple research on subjects like the study on cells associated with aging, analysing behaviour of fire in space, as well as plant growth and methods of water purification in microgravity.

Events such as Crew-4 farewell remarks and change of command ceremony as well as the closing of the hatch will be aired live on NASA's official YouTube channel as well the NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's other social media handles. Christoforetti, who recently became the first-ever female European commander of the ISS will hand over the duties to Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev before boarding the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft named Freedom.

Apart from being the first female European commander, Christoforetti, also etched history when she embarked on her first spacewalk with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev on July 22 as the first woman from Europe.

The Crew-4 astronauts were recently joined by those of the Crew-5 mission, which also includes four members-- NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Russia's Anna Kikina and Japan's Koichi Wakata. Christoforetti and her teammates will make room for Crew-5 who would spend the next six months conducting experiments in space.