NASA's Crew-6 Cruises Like A Comet After Re-entering Earth, Video Goes Viral

NASA's Crew-6 mission made a safe splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean on September 4, ending the six-month-long mission of four astronauts. The astronauts launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on March 2 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the sixth crew rotation mission.

Six months later, it made a dazzling entry back to Earth like a comet streaking through the night sky. Photographer John Krauss posted a video on X of the Dragon spacecraft's re-entry through the Earth's atmosphere as seen from St. Augustine city in Florida.

The splashdown took place around 9:48 am IST on September 4 concluding the mission of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Al-Neyadi, who became the first Arab astronaut to launch on a long-term space mission and participate in a spacewalk, updated about his health on September 6 with pictures from the recovery operations of the Dragon spacecraft.

"From Earth to Space & back! I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared..thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon," Al-Neyadi wrote on X.

As of September 6, there are seven astronauts aboard the ISS and the Crew-7, with four astronauts, will carry on with the experiments carried out by Al-Neyadi and team.