NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Glorious Drifting Clouds In Martian Sky; WATCH

It has been almost ten years since NASA's Curiosity rover had landed on Mars and went to search for evidence of microbes on the red planet and determine the planet's "habitability". Over the years, the rover had sent loads of data and countless stunning images of the barren Mars. Thanks to the engineers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the rover, Curiosity has beamed back images of Martian clouds drifting across the sky.

NASA's Curiosity rover captures glorious cloud

☁️ Just clouds drifting through the Martian sky. These wisps were ~50 miles (80 km) above me & the height suggests they’re made of carbon dioxide ice. These digitally-enhanced images from one of my navigation cameras were put together into 8-frame GIFs. https://t.co/msDbzywWMP pic.twitter.com/Rwhaot29nq — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 17, 2022

In the latest blog post, the JPL team revealed that the images were captured using a navigation camera aboard the rover and were then converted into 8-frame GIFs. According to the mission team, the images were taken on December 12, 2021, the 3,325th Martian day, or sol, of the mission and they show shadows of the clouds drifting across the terrain.

Although the rover's cameras are not designed to take photographs of the sky, it was able to capture the clouds allowing scientists to calculate how fast and how high the clouds were moving. Calculations showed that the clouds were passing nearly 80 kilometres above the surface and are extremely cold, suggesting they are composed of carbon dioxide ice instead of water ice clouds. The latter is the kind that is generally found at lower altitudes.

"Martian clouds are very faint in the atmosphere, so special imaging techniques are needed to see them. Multiple images are taken to be able to get a clear, static background. That allows anything else moving within the image, like clouds or shadows, to become visible after subtracting this static background from each individual image", the JPL engineers said in the blog.

More about Curiosity rover

Launched on November 26, 2011, the rover touched down the red planet on August 6, 2012, and has looking for signs of microbial life on Mars. NASA says that the ultimate aim of Curiosity was to determine the habitability of Mars, which it does use one of the most advanced suites of instruments for scientific studies ever sent to the martian surface. Most recently, the rover had detected carbon signatures in its current location which is said to be associated with life. Tap here to read more.

(Image: Twitter/@MarsCuriosity)