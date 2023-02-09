NASA's Curiosity Rover Uncovers Surprising Secret About Watery History Of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has made a remarkable discovery on Mars, uncovering new secrets of the red planet's watery past. The discovery is of rippled rock textures which suggest that Mars previously had lakes in the "sulfate-bearing unit", a region of Mount Sharp which was previously believed to be drier. NASA says the Curiosity's team is now surprised because the rocky layers in this region formed in a drier setting than other areas that already have been explored by the rover.

Ancient waves on Mars? 🌊

The @MarsCuriosity team has spotted rippled rock textures in an unexpected spot! Explore more in this tour of the region narrated by Curiosity's project scientist Ashwin Vasavada.

🔗 More on what these clues tell us: https://t.co/TbbMv8JscU pic.twitter.com/ffsxNnvl1n — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 8, 2023

However, scientists now conclude that waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, and over billions of years it created rippled textures.

Curiosity's new findings amaze scientists

"This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in a statement. "We climbed through thousands of feet of lake deposits and never saw evidence like this – and now we found it in a place we expected to be dry," Vasavada said.

After landing on Mars in 2011, the Curiosity rover since 2014 has been scaling the foothills of Mount Sharp which, according to scientists, was once laced with lakes and streams that might have provided a rich environment for microbial life. Interestingly, the rover is progressing along the Martian timeline as the oldest rock layers are at the bottom of the mountain while the youngest are at the top. After climbing roughly 800 metres, Curiosity found the rippled rocks which have now been nicknamed 'Marker Band'- a layer of dark rock that stands out from the rest of the mountain, says NASA.

"The wave ripples, debris flows, and rhythmic layers all tell us that the story of wet-to-dry on Mars wasn’t simple," Vasavada said. "Mars’ ancient climate had a wonderful complexity to it, much like Earth’s." The rocks also hint at changes in the ancient Martian climate as the unusual rock texture is believed to have resulted from some sort of regular cycle in the weather or climate, such as dust storms.