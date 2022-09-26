NASA's DART Spacecraft Will Crash Into Asteroid On Sept 27; Here's How To Watch Live

In the early hours of September 27, NASA’s DART spacecraft will crash into an asteroid with the objective to test a planetary defense idea that could save Earth from planet-killing space rocks. Short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the mission which launched last October will meet its climax at 4:44 am IST. NASA has planned to air DART’s final journey to the asteroid Dimorphos (the spacecraft’s target) which will be roughly 11 million km away at the time of the collision.

1 day til impact!🛰️🪨



After DART's final maneuver today, the navigation team will know the position of the target asteroid within 2 km. From there, DART will be on its own to autonomously guide itself to collision.#DARTMission will make impact Mon, Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:14pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/t4PDU3GGIq — NASA's Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) September 25, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Dimorphos, which is 160 metres across, orbits a bigger asteroid named Didymos (780 metres across) and the former will be hit by DART at over 22,500 km per hour. The asteroid system, however, does not pose any threat to Earth, which makes it an excellent test bed for a technology demonstration.

How to watch the asteroid impact?

The impact will be aired live on NASA TV, the agency’s official website and other social media handles. The livestream will begin at 3 am IST and viewers will be able to see through the eyes of DART’s DRACO (Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) camera which will document the pre-collision moments and send one image per second before the scheduled impact at 4:44 am.

Notably, DRACO is the only instrument aboard DART and will be destroyed once the spacecraft rams into Dimorphos. To show the immediate aftermath of the collision, the Virtual Space Telescope has planned its separate live stream which starts at 4 am.

Last week, LICIACube, a small CubeSat developed by the Italian Space Agency was deployed. It will transit through the crash site three minutes later and send close-up pictures of the aftermath in the next few days.

Astronomers have also planned to use the Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope to photograph the event, although a clear view is not guaranteed. In addition to this, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will also be used to provide visuals from a vantage point in outer space.

DART is currently heading toward Dimorphos using its SMARTNav system, which will be shut off a few minutes before the collision. Meanwhile, DART mission team members said that they are confident about the mission turning out to be a success.