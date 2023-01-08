NASA's Dead Satellite Launched In 1984 To Crash On Earth; Agency Reveals Chance Of Harm

NASA’s radiation satellite that has spent almost four decades in orbit is finally heading to crash on Earth. The agency revealed that the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to re-enter the Earth at approximately 5:10 am IST on January 9. While most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up in the sky during re-entry, some of its components might make it through, although the risk is significantly low.

“The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is very low– approximately 1 in 9,400,” NASA said in an official release.

About the retired satellite

NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere after almost 40 years in space.



The @DeptofDefense currently predicts reentry at approximately 6:40 pm EST on Jan. 8.https://t.co/3VKDIqDh0X pic.twitter.com/WDpxOC3Hl4 — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) January 6, 2023

The ERBS was launched from the Space Shuttle Challenger on October 5, 1984, as part of NASA’s three-satellite Earth Radiation Budget Experiment (ERBE) mission. The satellite was equipped with three instruments, two to measure the Earth's radiative energy budget, and one to measure stratospheric constituents, including ozone. NASA says that in its 38 years of service, the spacecraft was used to investigate how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun, and made measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols for 21 years.

“The energy budget, the balance between the amount of energy from the Sun that Earth absorbs or radiates, is an important indicator of climate health, and understanding it can also help reveal weather patterns,” NASA explained. “Ozone concentrations in the stratosphere play an important role in protecting life on Earth from damaging ultraviolet radiation."

What's special about this satellite is that it was designed for just two-years of service, but exceeded its service life and retired in 2005. According to NASA, its observations have helped scientists measure the effects of human activities on Earth's radiation balance. It says that several projects including the current Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) suite of satellite instruments have been built on the success of the ERBE mission.

The ERBS also inspired the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment II (SAGE II) data from which confirmed that the ozone layer is depleting on a global scale. “That data helped shape the international Montreal Protocol Agreement, resulting in a dramatic decrease around the globe in the use of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons,” says NASA. Today, SAGE III has been installed on the International Space Station (ISS) to collect data on the health of the ozone layer.