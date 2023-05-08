NASA's Decades-old Voyager 2 Uncovers Possibly-hidden Oceans In Four Moons Of Uranus

Scientists re-analysing data from NASA's decades-old Voyager 2 spacecraft have stumbled upon an exciting finding i.e discovery of oceans potentially hiding beneath four of Uranus' Moons. 'Potentially,' because it has not been confirmed but data suggest that it is indeed possible. These four Moons are Ariel, Umbriel, Titania and Oberon and they won the spotlight during a study of five Uranus Moons, Miranda being the fifth.

Until now, astronomers were interested in hidden oceans in the Moons of Jupiter namely Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. These three are subject of studies to find signs of life in their oceans. While the European Space Agency (ESA) already launched its JUICE mission in April, NASA is preparing its Europa Clipper probe that will scrutinise the moon Europa after its launch in October 2024.

Four of Uranus’ moons – Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon – may contain subsurface oceans.

The new study is based on findings from @NASAVoyager 2's flybys of Uranus in the 80s as well as ground-based observations combined with new computer modeling. https://t.co/RqfwemMTVM pic.twitter.com/VFbR3ho57k

What did Voyager 2 find?

The Voyager 2 spacecraft, which launched in August 1977 and became the second spacecraft to enter interstellar space in December 2018 after its twin Voyager 1 (in 2012), has helped scientists make the discovery while they were detailing the evolution of the interior makeup and structure of the five of Uranus' 27 confirmed Moons. The study has been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.

(Model showing internal composition of the five Uranus Moons; Image: NASA/JPL)

The above computerised models of the Moons, especially Ariel, Umbriel, Titania and Oberon present their diameters and the presence of oceans under their crust. What the models also suggest is that the ocean, specially inside Titania is several kilometers deep within the thick icy crust and above the hydrated rocks which in turn envelops dry rocks. According to NASA, these findings are based on Voyager 2 data that was collected during the probe's flyby of Uranus in the 1980s. This data was then coupled with ground-based observations. The experts also combined it with observations of other NASA probes like Galileo, Cassini, Dawn and New Horizons.

(This picture taken by the Hubble Space Telescope features few of Uranus' Moons with a ring around the planet; Image: NASA)

The possibility of the said four Moons harbouring oceans arose from the possibility that their surfaces are insulated enough to retain the internal heat which enables the water to stay in a liquid state. They also believe that a potential heat source in the Moons' rocky mantles would help create oceans in Titania and Oberon, thus maintaining a warm environment that supports habitability. Miranda is not in the list as it is believed to have lost the internal heat too quickly and thus it must be frozen by now.

"When it comes to small bodies – dwarf planets and moons – planetary scientists previously have found evidence of oceans in several unlikely places, including the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto, and Saturn’s moon Mimas,” said lead author Julie Castillo-Rogez of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “So there are mechanisms at play that we don’t fully understand. This paper investigates what those could be and how they are relevant to the many bodies in the solar system that could be rich in water but have limited internal heat.”

While the confirmation of the speculation awaits, astronomers believe that studying the internal composition of these Moons will help scientists and engineers build a future mission to explore them.