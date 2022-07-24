Exactly 53 years ago in 1969, two astronauts walked on the surface of the Moon in what was the most significant achievement by humans ever. NASA, on July 20, celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Moon landing, which was carried out by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin under the Apollo 11 mission. During their lunar exploration, the duo spent over 21 hours walking on the Moon and marked their footprints on the surface becoming the first pair of humans to do so.

Interestingly, after over five decades, NASA has shared a short clip showing the footprints that will last for a million years in the future. This video was shared on the Apollo 11 Moon landing anniversary and according to the agency, was shot by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The video clip begins with a full frame view of the Moon and zooms into the Tranquility Base, the landing site of the astronauts which still has their tracks.

It’s #InternationalMoonDay! Today marks the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing – the first time that humans stepped on the surface of another world. This video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the astronauts' tracks, still there after all this time. pic.twitter.com/LVDkFeEcYP — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) July 20, 2022

"Apollo 11 is the most well-known, but prior missions paved the way. Robotic explorers like Ranger and Surveyor allowed NASA to test traveling to and landing on the Moon", NASA said in a statement. "Crewed missions like Apollo 8, 9, and 10 tested entering and exiting lunar orbit".

Apollo 11 is the most well-known, but prior missions paved the way. Robotic explorers like Ranger & Surveyor allowed NASA to test traveling to and landing on the Moon. Crewed missions like Apollo 8, 9, and 10 tested entering and exiting lunar orbit. https://t.co/bE89wMLISG pic.twitter.com/dnstjnFLcc — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) July 20, 2022

The Moon landing: The past and the future

The last time astronauts walked on the Moon was during the Apollo 17 mission back in December 1972. For five decades, no attempt has been made to send humans back to the lunar surface, except now. This time, NASA has full-fledged plans to establish a lunar base to ensure a sustainable human presence on the Moon. In order to make this happen, NASA along with its international partners is working on the Artemis Program, which takes off later this year.

Earlier this week, the agency announced that Artemis I, the first mission of the program, would launch on August 29 with potential launch windows on September 2 and September 6. While Artemis I would be an uncrewed mission, astronauts would launch starting Artemis II and the next Moon landing will be carried out during Artemis III no earlier than 2025.