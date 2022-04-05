NASA's Future Space Telescopes To Contain Lenses Made Of Liquid? Know Details

Moving on from the conventional materials to build space telescopes, scientists are now levelling up to building observatories by exploiting liquid in microgravity. It may sound bizarre, but it is the behaviour of liquid in outer space which birthed the idea of using fluid to create lenses in microgravity. The same idea will be used to conduct an experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) which will be carried by astronauts of Axiom Space's private Ax-1 mission on April 8.

Will future space telescopes be made off-world?



Are liquid lenses the future of space telescopes?

To explain how lenses made out of liquid have potential as a component of future space telescopes, NASA highlighted water's behaviour in outer space. On Earth, all liquids have an elastic-like force called surface tension, which gives water droplets their shape and even allows some insects to glide across water without sinking. If these droplets are small enough (2 mm or smaller), surface tension overcomes gravity and they remain perfectly spherical, however, a droplet would get squished under its own weight if it grows larger.

(Water bubble floating freely inside ISS; Image: NASA)

But in space, this is not the case as blobs of water and other liquids eventually assume a perfectly spherical shape irrespective of their size. "We thought, why not take advantage of the way liquids naturally behave in microgravity and apply it to the construction of large-scale telescopes or space-manufactured optical components that can have all kinds of uses", Edward Balaban, principal investigator of the Fluidic Telescope Experiment, said. "In microgravity, liquids take on shapes useful for making lenses and mirrors, so if we make them in space, they could be used to build telescopes that are dramatically bigger than was previously thought possible", Balaban added.

Dr Valeri Frumkin, part of the liquid lens-making project on Earth, said that scientists were able to create lenses in a janitor’s bucket by injecting a liquid, solidifying it and submerging it in water in circular frames. "The trick is to make sure that the water has the exact same density as the polymer we're injecting so that the forces of buoyancy precisely oppose gravitational forces to simulate the conditions of weightlessness", Frumkin said.

The idea was first tested in December 2021, under two ZeroG parabolic flights which offered 50 opportunities to achieve 15 to 20-second periods of microgravity. NASA says that if the idea is successful, scientists could create a telescope 10 times or even 100 times bigger than the existing ones.

Image: NASA