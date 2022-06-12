NASA's Hubble Delivers First-ever Direct Evidence Of Lone Black Hole In Milky Way

Earlier this week, NASA announced a major success in solving the mysteries surrounding the black holes. This new success is acquiring the first-ever direct evidence of a lone black hole drifting across our Milky Way galaxy. According to scientific estimates, there are around 100 million black holes roaming the Milky Way but not one of them were identified as an isolated black hole, until now. NASA says that identifying the lone black hole was possible after a precise mass measurement of the phantom object for the first time ever and that too, after six years of continuous observation through the Hubble Space Telescope.

Scientists precisely calculate the mass of an isolated black hole

According to NASA, this is the first time ever that scientists have precisely calculated the mass of an isolated black hole. It is pertinent to mention here that until now, the measurements were being made statistically or by noting their interactions in binary systems or in the cores of galaxies. Black holes are generally formed when stars 20 times more massive than our Sun explode into a supernova and collapse under their own gravity. And since black holes themselves have an extremely powerful gravitation pull, they allow nothing to escape their influence, not even light, which makes them invisible.

To track these invisible objects, scientists apply a technique called gravitational microlensing, wherein they observe the light emerging from a star that lines up exactly behind the black hole. Since black holes warp the space, the light bends and gets amplified and thus it reveals clues about the existence of a black hole. The same technique was applied to detect this new lone black hole, which lies about 5,000 light-years away, in the Carina-Sagittarius spiral arm of our galaxy. Moreover, the team estimates that the mass of the invisible compact object is between 1.6 and 4.4 times that of the Sun. While it could be a neutron star on the low end of this range, on the high end, it could be a black hole.